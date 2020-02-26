CareOne LTACH at Trintitas Regional Medical Center Recognized as Passy-Muir Center for Excellence

The Passy-Muir Valve is a medical device invented by a patient named David A. Muir that provides tracheostomized and mechanically ventilated patients the ability to speak. Because the Passy-Muir Valves also improves swallowing ability, various pulmonary functions, and assists patients with wearing from the ventilator, it decreases recovery time, reduces hospital costs, and enhances the quality of life for patients.

"It is the mission of the CareOne LTACH to never stop asking how we can better our patient outcomes and quality of life. When you have so much uncertainty in your loved ones health, hearing their voice again, is truly the ultimate gift. The Passy-Muir Valve offers the gift of speech and confidence for the future" said Sharon Bready, CareOne's LTACH Executive Director.

While the Passy-Muir Valve is commonly used in facilities around the nation, CareOne's LTACH has met a set of high standards which facilitate the early and successful use of the valve with their patients. THe keys to success include the development of a multidisciplinary team approach to caring for these patients and advanced education and skills training in the use of this technology.

"It was an honor to learn that CareOne's LTACH at Trinitas Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to be distinguished with this award and the 13th overall in the nation," stated Gary Horan, FACHE, President & CEO of Trinitas, adding, "It is a testament to the innovation that CareOne is dedicated to giving to its patients."

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs. CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities and serves thousands of patients every day. CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located across more than 55 centers throughout New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter,@careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

About Passy-Muir

Founded in 1985, Passy-Muir, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distribution of communication devices for tracheostomized and ventilator dependent patients, including the Passy-Muir Tracheostomy and Ventilator Swallowing and Speaking Valve, the only patented bias closed position "no leak" valve designed to fit adult and pediatric tracheostomy tubes. Passy Muir, Inc. is committed to improving the quality of life of tracheostomized and ventilator-dependent patients. One approach is through clinical education of patients and clinicians. To learn more about the Passy-Muir Valve and free clinical education opportunities visit the Passy-Muir website passy-muir.com or call 800-634-5397 to speak to a Passy-Muir Clinical Specialist.

About Trinitas

Trinitas Regional Medical Center (TRMC), a major center for comprehensive health services for those who live and work in Central New Jersey, is a Catholic teaching medical center sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth in partnership with Elizabethtown Healthcare Foundation. With 12 Centers of Excellence across the continuum of care, Trinitas has distinguished itself in cardiology, cancer care, behavioral health, renal care, nursing education, diabetes management, wound healing and sleep medicine. For more information on Trinitas Regional Medical Center, visit: www.TrinitasRMC.org or call (908) 994-5138.

