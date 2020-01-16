CareOne, New Jersey's largest family owned and operated senior living and post acute care operator, has appointed Dr. Amina Ahmed to Chief Medical Officer effective April 1, 2020

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ahmed, a board certified Internal Medicine physician, served most recently as the Chief of Hospitalist Medicine and Post Acute Care for Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. In her role at CareOne, she will be leading and developing clinical systems, infrastructure and protocols to support CareOne's entire network of services, which include sub acute care, long term care, assisted living, LTACH, home care, hospice, pharmacy services and specialized memory care. Additionally, Dr. Ahmed will oversee the development of CareOne's physician enterprise and C.I.N. (Clinical Integrated Network).

Lizzy Straus, CareOne's Executive Vice President stated, "we are thrilled Dr. Ahmed will be joining CareOne to assist our organization in elevating the care we provide to our patients throughout the many care settings and centers that we operate." She continued, "Dr. Ahmed is without a doubt the most experienced and outcome oriented physician practicing in the senior care field in New Jersey. CareOne will be able to launch several new initiatives that we have planned with even more confidence and success having Dr. Ahmed's leadership and experience."

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs. CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities and serves thousands of patients every day. CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located across more than 55 centers throughout New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

SOURCE CareOne Management

Related Links

http://www.care-one.com

