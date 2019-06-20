CareOne's Elizabeth Straus Named Healthcare Professional of the Year

Elizabeth is Executive Vice President of CareOne , and a member of the company's Executive Committee, is responsible for the operational and strategical management and direction of the company. In her role, Ms. Straus is responsible for clinical services, finance, plant/facility operations, and the business development and marketing of more than 60 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Additionally, she is responsible for the company's home health, hospice, pharmacy and LTACH operations. In total she oversees 10,000 employees.

Ms. Straus has overseen and directed fundraising efforts and events, including, fundraising and events benefiting CareOne employees impacted by Hurricane Sandy, fundraising and events for individuals impacted by the Boston Marathon bombings, fundraising and events benefiting The Valerie Fund, an organization serving children in the tri-state area living with cancer and related blood disorders, sponsoring and assisting with organizing a CareOne employee relief effort to Haiti and a fundraising drive and event to raise money for Make A Wish New Jersey. In 2017, Ms. Straus organized relief efforts for families in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria and raised $4 million. Most recently, she called on her employees to help raise funds for those affected by the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh. Within one week, the CareOne community raised $30,000 for the victims and various Jewish charities.

The Healthcare Professional of the Year finalists included Sarah Balzano CEO of New Jersey Innovation Institute, Robert Garrett CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, Samantha S Hernandez CEO of Northeastern Simulation Center, Kevin Joyce VP of Atlantic Health System, Donna Provenzano CEO of Children's Specialized Hospital, Douglas Struyk CEO of Christian Health Care Center, and John Rimmer CEO of Hoboken University Medical Center, Carepoint Health

Lizzy is adding Healthcare Professional of the Year award to her long list of accolades which include NJBiz's 40 Under 40 Leadership Award , McKnight's Hall of Honor Women of Distinction Award , Leading Women Entrepreneurs Top Intrapeneur Award, Make-A-Wish NJ Humanitarian Award , and the Harry Brandeis Award .

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 55 centers across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter,@careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

SOURCE CareOne

Related Links

http://www.care-one.com

