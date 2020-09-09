CarePartners of Connecticut Announces Marla Pantano as New President

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marla Pantano, a Connecticut native with more than 30 years of experience in the health care sector, has been appointed president of CarePartners of Connecticut, a local health plan offering affordable, comprehensive Medicare Advantage plans in Connecticut. Pantano will oversee all aspects of the health plan's growth and performance, including strategy, marketing and sales, quality, provider network and medical cost management.

"Marla is a visionary leader, known for bringing thoughtful innovation to the companies where she has worked," said Patty Blake, acting president of CarePartners of Connecticut. "Her expertise and knowledge of the market will help the organization continue to grow and improve the way care is managed and coordinated for older adults in Connecticut."

Pantano's career has spanned both the payer and the provider side of health care and she has extensive experience in analytics, actuarial, population health, product development, provider contracting and performance management. She knows the Connecticut provider community very well, having lived and worked there her entire career.

"CarePartners of Connecticut is a unique alliance between two leading health care organizations in New England with like-minded missions," Pantano said. "I am honored to lead this forward-thinking team and contribute to the health and wellness of Connecticut's Medicare beneficiaries. I am looking forward to engaging with our members and providers in the communities we serve."

Pantano most recently served as senior vice president of clinical analytics and operations at agilon health. She has also served in leadership roles at Ascension, ConnectiCare, and Aetna. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in math and economics from the College of William & Mary. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the Academy of Actuaries. She resides in Portland, Connecticut.

