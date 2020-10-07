CarePartners of Connecticut Introduces Additional Benefits for its Medicare Advantage Members

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePartners of Connecticut is providing additional support to older adults across the region as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The health plan is waiving copays for specialist visits, including urgent care, psychiatric and vision service visits, and waiving copays for labs, diagnostics and testing. In addition, it is also expanding its wellness allowance to be used toward the purchase of home exercise equipment. Medicare Advantage members can take advantage of these added benefits beginning Oct. 1 through the remainder of the year.

"The pandemic has changed the way we seek care, with many even forgoing doctor's office visits in fear of contracting the virus," said Marla Pantano, president of CarePartners of Connecticut. "We want to ensure our members feel supported by eliminating any barriers to care, and providing added benefits to help with the isolation many of us are feeling as a result of quarantining and social distancing."

These enhanced benefits are the latest addition introduced by CarePartners of Connecticut for its members to access medically necessary care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other benefits include:

Eliminated out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary COVID-19 testing, counseling and treatment

Removed referrals and prior authorizations related to new diagnoses and treatments of COVID-19 or the risk of COVID-19 contraction

Expanded telehealth coverage at no cost share for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 services

Allowed early refills on prescription medication for up to a 90-day supply

Waived cost shares on Part B vaccines when available

Removed copays or eliminated prior authorizations for ambulance services related to COVID-19

Expanded coverage of pulse oximeters with physician prescription for suspected or diagnosed COVID-19

CarePartners of Connecticut is committed to making sure its Medicare Advantage members have access to necessary health care services during this challenging time. If you are a member and have questions regarding your coverage and the coronavirus, please visit https://www.carepartnersct.com/wellness/coronavirus.

About CarePartners of Connecticut

Created by two-leading health organizations, Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut's most extensive health care provider, and Tufts Health Plan, a Massachusetts-based health plan nationally recognized for excellence in quality, CarePartners of Connecticut's network includes thousands of doctors, specialists, hospitals and other medical professionals across the state. For more information visit www.carepartnersct.com or call 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711). Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

CarePartners of Connecticut is an HMO plan with a Medicare contact. Enrollment in CarePartners of Connecticut depends on contract renewal.

