CarePartners of Connecticut introduces enhanced 2020 Medicare Advantage plan benefits

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePartners of Connecticut is offering new and improved Medicare Advantage plan options for Connecticut residents, with coverage effective January 1, 2020.

"CarePartners was created with local doctors to offer affordable, comprehensive coverage for their Medicare patients. When doctors and a health plan work together, we can make getting access to needed care simpler and less stressful," said Russ Munson, MD, medical director for CarePartners of Connecticut. "Whether you're healthy and want to stay that way or have more complex care needs, we have plans that offer coordinated, comprehensive coverage."

CarePartners of Connecticut offers three Medicare Advantage plan options to Medicare beneficiaries. The $0 Preferred Plan has no monthly premium, no copay for primary care visits and now also includes $1,500 in annual dental coverage. $0 Preferred Plan members also have access to supplemental health and wellness benefits like hearing aids, eyewear coverage and prescription drug coverage with a $0 copay on select generic prescription drugs at preferred pharmacies.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Medicare Advantage plans are a very popular option for those with Medicare, having doubled to more than 20 million enrollees (one third of Medicare beneficiaries) since 2010.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins today for beneficiaries to enroll in a new plan until December 7, 2019, with coverage effective on January 1, 2020. Complete benefits information about CarePartners of Connecticut's 2020 Medicare Advantage offerings can be found at www.carepartnersct.com or by calling 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711) seven days a week. Local Medicare beneficiaries can also learn more at one of the informational meetings CarePartners is hosting: www.carepartnersct.com/enrollment-options/medicare-meetings . A salesperson will be present with information and applications. For accommodations of persons with special needs at meetings, please call 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711). Other providers are available in our network.

Created by two-leading health organizations, Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut's most extensive health care provider, and Tufts Health Plan, a Massachusetts-based health plan nationally recognized for excellence in quality, CarePartners of Connecticut's network includes thousands of doctors, specialists, hospitals and other medical professionals across the state. For more information visit www.carepartnersct.com or call 1-844-267-1361 (TTY: 711). Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

CarePartners of Connecticut is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePartners of Connecticut depends on contract renewal.

