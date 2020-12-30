CarepathRx Launches Health System Solutions Business

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, announced today the formation of CarepathRx Health System Solutions to specifically partner with hospitals and health systems to fully integrate their pharmacy operations, expand healthcare services, improve patient outcomes, and generate new revenue streams.

CarepathRx COO Randy Hyun will lead the Health System Solutions business as CEO, while maintaining his responsibilities with CarepathRx.

CarepathRx transforms health system pharmacies from a cost center into an active revenue generator through a powerful combination of technology, market-leading pharmacy solutions, and wrap-around patient services to include transition of care management, hospital home infusion, specialty pharmacy services, 340B optimization, and telepharmacy assistance. Over 600 hospitals use CarepathRx services that yield over 20M patient-related interactions annually.

"Pharmacy is the only therapy modality that transitions across all treatment domains and has the greatest impact on quality of care, clinical outcomes, and cost control," said Randy Hyun, CEO of CarepathRx Health System Solutions. "We have all the assets, processes, and programs in place to seamlessly and efficiently implement a truly end-to-end pharmacy solution for our health system partners."

"The concept of health-system pharmacies operating in multiple domains across healthcare is nothing new – yet it remains elusive. With payment models focusing on value and the quality of care, health systems need to view their pharmacy services as a value adding asset by servicing and monitoring patients across their healthcare journey," concluded Hyun.

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient's complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

Contact: Keith Crawford/CarepathRx

Mobile: 720 854 5588

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE CarepathRx