CarePatrol Co-Founder and President Becky Bongiovanni Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder 2022 Issue

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol Co-Founder and President Becky Bongiovanni has been designated one of the top 50 "Women of Wonder" (WOW) in 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. The recognition comes at a time when the company is seeing record growth and interest from franchise prospects.

"It's an honor to be named a Woman of Wonder, among so many inspiring established and emerging leaders in franchising," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "Many seniors will face unexpected health challenges that come with the aging process. Our job at CarePatrol is to empower seniors and their families to meet these challenges by making the best and safest decision on care in their local areas."

As the nation's largest and most trusted senior care solutions agency, CarePatrol's mission is to give seniors and their families a less stressful and easier way to find safer senior care choices. The franchise assesses each client's care level needs, financial needs and general preferred locations to recommend the best independent living, assisted living, memory care and in-home care options. Their services are available at no cost to their clients, as they are paid by tens of thousands of quality pre-vetted providers across the nation.

"Women are disrupting the franchising space, and it's thrilling!" says Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "Implementing culture and understanding the importance of everyone feeling valued, women are able to gain commitment from their teams and implement innovative ideas for success. Our '50 Women of Wonder' (WOW) are fran-tastic, talented, strong, and dynamic! The franchise community is better for their leadership and wisdom, and we are honored and excited to celebrate their powerful contributions!"

The full list of top 50 "Women of Wonder" can be found in the October issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. Proceeds from this issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit https://www.carepatrol.com/ .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 10 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Dictionary Magazine

The Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a national publication that is a digital magazine, with more than 350,000 readers and targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational format. The magazine is also printed for industry events and shows.

SOURCE CarePatrol