CarePatrol Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

13th year CarePatrol has appeared on list earning a spot in Franchise Business Review's Hall of Fame

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, earning high scores in leadership, core values, and a supportive franchisee community for the 13th year. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/ .

"It's incredibly rewarding to once again be a top 200 franchise for 2023, earning a spot in Franchise Business Review's Hall of Fame for this consecutive recognition, and to know that franchisee satisfaction in the system is high," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "Our team is committed to providing the tools and resources our franchise partners need to succeed in their market and ensure the well-being and care of their clients."

To continue improving the satisfaction of its franchisees, last year CarePatrol implemented a brand refresh to make the franchise more appealing to potential clients. The goal of this refresh was for CarePatrol to develop a more welcoming, caring exterior that reflects the relationships between CarePatrol franchisees and their clients.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

CarePatrol was among over 360 franchise brands, representing more than 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. CarePatrol's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

CarePatrol's survey data showed:

88% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" that senior management encourages a strong team culture;

94% of franchisees enjoy operating their business;

97% of franchisees would recommend the franchise to others.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 170 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

