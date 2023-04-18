CarePatrol Named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with CarePatrol's Performance

PHOENIX, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol, the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, was identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2023 Top Franchise for Women .

"Being acknowledged as a leading franchise for women and knowing that franchisees have a high level of satisfaction within the system is extremely satisfying," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. "Our team is dedicated to equipping our franchise partners with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their respective markets and to ensure the well-being and care of their clients."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

CarePatrol was among 322 franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. CarePatrol's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

CarePatrol's survey data showed:

88% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" that senior management encourages a strong team culture;

94% of franchisees enjoy operating their business;

97% of franchisees would recommend the franchise to others.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available, so before making the decision to invest in a particular franchise, it's important to research feedback from current female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and other key areas of business ownership. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 87% of women said they enjoy owning and operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Top Franchises .

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 170 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

SOURCE CarePatrol