CarePatrol of Northeast Ohio Franchise Owners Receive 2019 Franchisee of the Year Award

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Ohio CarePatrol franchise owners, Kevin and Cilla Buck, were awarded the 2019 Franchisee of the Year award at CarePatrol's annual convention in Phoenix, Arizona on January 11.

The Bucks were recognized out of 150 locations for being high-level producers in the franchise system, providing a top of the line service for their clients, and displaying excellence in leadership, performance and compliance.

"Kevin and Cilla are the kind of franchise owners you want serving in your network every day," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "They truly enjoy helping people and treat every family as if they are assisting their own parents. Every day they strive to go above and beyond to make sure everyone is placed where they need to be."

Cilla was working as a teacher and Kevin was in operations management before they were ready to do something different. CarePatrol seemed to be that right fit where they could help people with a need and be compensated while doing so. They opened their first location in 2013 and added a second CarePatrol franchise in 2016.

"Having gone through this with our own parents, we both find great joy in being an expert resource for people navigating the confusing landscape of senior care," said Kevin. "Being recognized as Franchisee of the Year is extremely gratifying, and with CarePatrol's support, we will continue to work hard to assess our client's needs, concerns and preferences before recommending appropriate levels of care."

CarePatrol's local senior care advisors work with families free of charge to find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. The senior advisors meet with families in person to assess a client's care level, financial needs and general preferred locations before recommending the best care options.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior placement franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors help families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care free of charge. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization, ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of in-home care, and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., which together include more than 375 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

SOURCE CarePatrol

