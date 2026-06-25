CarePatrol Partners with LTCareNav to Simplify Long-Term Care Planning for Families

Leading senior care advisory organization expands support through exclusive partnership

TROY, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol, a leading senior care solutions franchise with more than 215 locations open across 42 states and Canada, announced today the brand has signed an exclusive US partnership with LTCareNav, a digital long-term care planning platform designed to help individuals and families prepare for future care needs with greater confidence.

The partnership marks a strategic step forward in CarePatrol's mission to provide safer senior care solutions by combining trusted local guidance with innovative digital planning tools. Through the collaboration, CarePatrol advisors will extend their expertise to LTCareNav families, providing personalized guidance on long-term care planning, financial preparedness and informed decision-making.

"This partnership aligns with our mission of providing safer senior care planning solutions," said Keith Kuhn, Brand President of CarePatrol. "It allows our CarePatrol advisors to serve as trusted advocates on the ground, seamlessly connecting advanced digital planning with local expertise to help families navigate some of life's most challenging transitions. Together, we are empowering families to make informed decisions before a crisis occurs."

The partnership comes at a critical time as America's aging population continues to grow and demand for long-term care services increases. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 70% of adults age 65 and older will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime. Yet many families remain unprepared for the financial, emotional and logistical complexities associated with aging and care planning.

By integrating LTCareNav's technology with CarePatrol's nationwide network of local senior care planning advisors, families can access both digital planning support and personalized guidance throughout their care journey. The partnership aims to help families take a more proactive approach to preparing for future care needs while reducing uncertainty and stress.

"CarePatrol has built a reputation in this industry for a reason," said Lindsay Friedman, Founder of LTCareNav. "Their advisors are exactly who we want standing beside our families - knowledgeable, compassionate, and committed to helping people make confident decisions. We're proud to bring that kind of support to the families who rely on LTCareNav."

The partnership underscores CarePatrol's continued commitment to innovation and advocacy, equipping families with the resources, education and support needed to make confident senior care decisions and achieve better long-term outcomes.

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit https://carepatrol.com/.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. With more than 220 territories sold across 42 states and Canada, local senior advisors provide a no-cost service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, including its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising.

SOURCE CarePatrol