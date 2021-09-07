CarePatrol Pursues Franchise Expansion in New Jersey

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol has announced plans to expand its presence in New Jersey by opening multiple locations within the next few years. The nation's largest senior placement organization saw 133% revenue growth between April 2020 and April 2021, underscoring the continued and growing needs of seniors.

"By 2030, the over-60 population in New Jersey i s projected to number 2.5 million and represent a quarter of the state's population. This wave of seniors (the "silver tsunami") is creating an increased demand for senior living communities and CarePatrol's guidance and services for these families are needed now more than ever," said Becky Bongiovanni, Certified Senior Advisor and Brand President of CarePatrol. "Despite the setbacks we experienced during the pandemic, we see the silver lining. As a brand, we have experienced two all-time record-breaking months. Our work never stops, as families and their loved ones will need our help in the years to come. Our franchisees positively impact the lives of those we work with because we love what we do."

CarePatrol's local senior care advisors work with families free of charge to find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. The senior advisors meet with families to assess a client's care level, financial needs and general preferred locations before recommending the best care options.

The total initial investment to open a new CarePatrol franchise ranges from $72,220 to $89,145. Interested prospects should visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior placement franchise. Through more than 150 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 10 years in a row, and has earned new placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

