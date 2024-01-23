CarePatrol Recognized as a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners are Highly Satisfied with CarePatrol's Performance for 14th Year in a Row

TROY, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, entered the new year with prestigious recognition from Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for 2024, earning exceptionally high scores in leadership, core values and franchise community for the 14th year since the brand began franchising in 2009. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The full list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

"As a leader in the senior care industry, it's important that our franchisees are backed by a solid support system, strong business model and positive culture in order for them to successfully provide the utmost care for clients navigating often difficult and stressful decisions regarding their aging loved ones, said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and brand president of CarePatrol. The continued recognition we receive from not only Franchise Business Review but our franchisees fuels our determination to never lose sight of our core values and continue to strive to provide support to those who are at the heart of our business. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continued growth and success as CarePatrol executes its mission to provide safer care options to seniors."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

CarePatrol was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. CarePatrol's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, core values, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

CarePatrol's survey data boasts the following highlights:

91% of franchisees believe that their franchisor acts with a high level of honesty & integrity;

90% of franchisees agree that they enjoy being a part of this organization;

92% of franchisees agree that they respect their franchisor.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Top Franchises .

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. Through more than 200 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

SOURCE CarePatrol