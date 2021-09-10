CarePay Inc Announces Merger with ADINO Energy Corporation

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePay has created a nationwide search engine that houses over 2 million providers and their known billing information. The data includes the providers' name and contact information, reviews/star rating, map directions to the office, and their standard procedure price or self-pay pricing. For more information, please visit https://carepayinc.com/

CarePay is continually updating nationwide hospital data and transparent pricing to keep current so users can make real-time educated healthcare decisions based on what practitioners in the same area are charging for the same procedure.

Looking to the Future

CarePay currently has (2) Patents-Pending and currently in development: (1) The CarePay Provider Ranking System - CPR (Systems and methods for providing artificial intelligence-based ranking of medical practitioners). The CPR produces a numerical score like a credit score vs the current star-rating system. Parameters of the algorithm include verified reviews, pricing, education, qualifications, experience, legal issues, etc. (2) The CarePay Surprise Bill Upload System where patients upload their medical bills into the algorithm which then determines fair/unfair charges. The consumer can take the information provided to negotiate the bill.

"Because we care, we are working for those who pay their own way," said Swaroop Kallakuri, CarePay CTO who has invented and secured these provisional patents. His team at CarePay is working on cutting-edge technologies with a focus on providing the best healthcare while reducing healthcare costs from end-to-end.

CarePay is dedicated to applying technology to address trillion-dollar healthcare problems: eliminating transparency pricing concerns and reducing the cost of obtaining healthcare. As a publicly traded company SOFE, CarePay will continuously develop and integrate new and innovative products for the CarePay brand.

Media and Investor Contacts

Julie Westcott

Sr. VP of Marketing and Communications

(713) 900 1817

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CarePayInc

Related Links

www.carepayinc.com

