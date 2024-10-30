CarePoint Board Approves Agreement with Hudson Regional Hospital to Establish Hudson Health System

HUDSON COUNTY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking agreement designed to provide sustainable healthcare services to Hudson County residents, Hudson Regional Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital will affiliate as Hudson Health System.

The partnership structure, initially conceived and announced in February, was formally approved by CarePoint Health's nonprofit Board of Trustees on Tuesday. CarePoint Health Chairman and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick will direct the transition for Carepoint, working with Hudson Regional Hospital Chairman Yan Moshe and CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh to integrate operations.

As part of the partnership agreement Hudson Regional Hospital will exercise exclusive options it has negotiated to acquire the Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital properties, in addition to the Bayonne Medical Center property that it already owns. This will allow the new Hudson Health System to control both the real estate and operations at all four hospital sites, aligning interests that previously had plagued CarePoint due to its status as a tenant. The new arrangement will allow for far greater managerial and financial flexibility, putting Hudson Health System on a sustainable path to continue operating Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital as nonprofit community institutions.

"Hudson Health System is ready to advance a unified mission of delivering state-of-the-art medical services," said Dr. Moulick. "Having four hospitals working together under one system creates the scale and geographic coverage required to provide premier services to the entire county. Residents can look forward to expanded services, cutting edge technology and an unwavering focus on patient-centered care."

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to rebuild, restore and protect healthcare in Hudson County by connecting facility ownership with healthcare operations," says Yan Moshe, Chairman of Hudson Health System, which has committed to providing adequate funding for a transition of operations. "Hudson Regional Hospital has demonstrated how transformational it is when we apply our expertise to create an efficient, quality health care delivery system. With Dr. Moulick as our collaborator, the potential for a high-performing system will be achieved."

"Hudson Health System will benefit from the same commitment we made at Hudson Regional Hospital to upgrade facilities with advanced technologies and create world-class healthcare environments and services," says Dr. Kifaieh, "After many months of work by Dr. Moulick and our team, the future of healthcare in Hudson County went from uncertain to bright in one day."

"A partnership as complex as this has taken time and care and required exploring a variety of variables, but we believe that the result will be extraordinary," continued Dr. Moulick. "Our mutual commitment is to ensure that every resident of Hudson County has access to best-in-class healthcare right in their own backyard. By bringing these institutions together, we are not only preserving their individual legacies but also enhancing our collective capacity to deliver cutting-edge medical care."

"First of all, yesterday was a big day and after weeks of hard work where closure and loss of jobs were a reality, I'm proud that the board was able to get this in a direction to save healthcare in Hudson County and the thousands of jobs at these hospitals," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. "There are many people that have helped get us here, but significant credit goes to Dr. Moulick for his leadership over the last five years to keep CarePoint alive. Without that we would never have been able to get to where we are now. The next chapter will be bright for Hudson County hospitals."

"I am thrilled that residents of Hoboken now have peace of mind that they will have a high-quality healthcare provider in Hudson Regional taking over Carepoint operations. From the very beginning of this process, Mayor Fulop and I have been steadfast that a functioning hospital with expert care must remain in our two cities, and we are extremely proud to support the leadership at Hudson Regional for stepping up to the plate and saving our healthcare system. I look forward to working with Chairman Yan Moshe, CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh and their team to begin the transition in the weeks and months ahead," said Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

CarePoint has worked diligently to protect access to critical health care services in Hudson County, especially in an environment where indigent care is on the rise and all citizens need access to quality care. Inclusive of both nonprofit and for-profit operators, Hudson Health System represents a viable solution to a variety of pressing issues.

About Hudson Health System:

Hudson Health System is the premier healthcare network serving Hudson County, NJ. Comprising Hudson Regional Hospital, Bayonne Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, and Christ Hospital, the system is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare services, advanced medical education, and innovative treatments to its diverse community. Hudson Health System's mission is clear: to provide the highest standards of care and education, ensuring that Hudson County remains a beacon of healthcare excellence. With a focus on innovation, compassion, and community, the future of healthcare in Hudson County has never looked brighter.

