CarePoint Health And Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Announce Collaborative Partnership

The collaboration will develop and enhance a broad array of high-quality orthopedic programs for medical, surgical, and related issues. This partnership will expand availability of these clinical services in Hudson County and ensure access to convenient, patient-centered orthopedic care.

"This is a mutually beneficial relationship for the purpose of elevating comprehensive orthopedic care, and we are thrilled to partner with the renowned team at Rothman Orthopaedics," said Achintya Moulick, MD, MBA, MCh, CEO of CarePoint Health System. "This signals our strategic commitment to deliver quality, patient-focused health care from a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology which now includes first-rate orthopedic services."

Leveraging administrative and clinical expertise, the partnership will create Orthopedic Centers of Excellence at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to deliver enhanced quality care to patients through innovative tools, technologies, and techniques in a unique and focused manner.

"This is a great partnership for both organizations. CarePoint is a health care leader which has demonstrated innovation and the ability to deliver superb care especially during this ongoing pandemic," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. "Our complementary strengths, mutual needs, and motivation to improve the health care services made us an ideal fit."

The two parties will undertake initiatives with the following goals:

Expand and promote access to sub-specialized orthopedic services

Create a layer of non-operative treatment to allow for conservative treatment options

Improve quality of care through evidence-based medicine

Enhance and implement sports medicine and physical therapy

"The welcome news of the new partnership between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and our friends at CarePoint Health comes at a critical time for our Hoboken community as we dig out from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, healthcare is at the forefront of everyone's mind and the presence of an internationally respected provider of orthopedic services, as Rothman joins our healthcare family, is a beacon of hope for the future. I applaud the leadership of CarePoint CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick for bringing this partnership together as he continues to evolve the CarePoint system to its rightful place as a leader in delivering high quality, healthcare services," said Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla.

The collaboration will also help position CarePoint's system to be a leader in providing sports medicine services to professional, collegiate, and high school sports teams including orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, preventing and treating injuries and enhancing performance. This investment to bring specialized services to Hudson County and the region will help compliment the commitment to innovative systems and push the orthopedic field into a new phase of research, prevention, and treatment.

About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics serving communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman Orthopaedics provides high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at 38 office locations, three of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit www.RothmanOrtho.com .

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint Health leverages a network of top doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor's office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

SOURCE CarePoint Health