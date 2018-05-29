CarePoint Health Names Natasha Deckmann, MD as CEO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePoint Health has announced the appointment of Natasha Deckmann, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer of the health care system, which includes three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center. Deckmann has held leadership positions for the past several years at Optum, a leading health services and innovation company. Her tenure included serving as the head of Population Health Solutions at Optum Health, managing $2 Billion in revenue and driving innovative solutions to population health challenges.

CarePoint Health CEO Natasha Deckmann, MD

"We are pleased to introduce Dr. Deckmann as the new CEO of CarePoint Health and know the depth of her experience and leadership that she brings to our three hospitals and, especially, our patients," said Jeffrey Mandler, an owner and board member of CarePoint Health. "Dr. Deckmann is a strategic leader with a proven track record of delivering results, and her experience in managing people across diverse cultures and geographies offers the type of insight and knowledge to lead the delivery of health care to our communities.

"Dr. Deckmann will unify and lead the hospital system into its next phase of service to the community," added Mandler.

Dr. Deckmann also previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Solutions Group (CSG) at Optum Health. She also held a number of senior leadership roles at Marsh Inc., including Chief Operating Officer of the International Division, and led strategic consulting engagements for clients across the entire health care industry, including the US government, for Oliver Wyman. Dr. Deckmann also worked with the Health Care Initiatives group at General Motors Corporation. She has expertise in population health management, benefit management, care management, M&A, product development and management, portfolio management, strategy, operations and change management.

"I am eager to be joining the CarePoint Health family which continues to be a leader in delivering quality care and health care innovation," said Dr. Deckmann. "My mission will be to continue to elevate the level of care while working closely with the diverse Hudson County community to ensure we are reaching all individuals."

Dr. Deckmann earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Michigan, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Doctorate of Medicine from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University

