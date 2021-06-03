CarePoint Health Reaches Participation Agreement With Aetna Making Hoboken University Medical Center, Christ Hospital And Bayonne Medical Center Fully In Network With All Payers

With this Aetna agreement, CarePoint now participates with all major insurance carriers providing the majority of patients in Hudson County in-network access to CarePoint Health. CarePoint continues to participate with Medicare, Medicaid, and most Medicare and Medicaid replacement plans.

The expansion of participating insurance plan options will provide more flexibility for patients in and around Hudson County and underscores CarePoint's commitment to delivering quality care to these communities in a unique and patient-focused approach.

"Offering health care to Aetna members on an in-network basis in our hospitals across Hudson County- Bayonne Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital- is an exciting expansion of our services and part of our commitment to patient-centered care. This will lead to increased access to top quality care and the improvement in patient health starting August 1st," said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO CarePoint Health. "With the recent opening of the Women's Center and launch of CarePoint's Innovation Center and Center for Personalized Health later this month, CarePoint will bring more choice and benefits to the residents of Hudson County."

"Under Dr. Moulick's leadership, CarePoint has kept its commitment to the communities it serves by going in-network with all major insurance companies," said Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. "This is a critical component of CarePoint's current strategy to provide for unhindered access to vital healthcare services, which will help keep Hoboken residents safe."

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint Health leverages a network of top doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor's office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

