CAREPORTAL AND SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePortal, a Care-Sharing technology that drives action for local children and families in crisis, announces Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is its newest Strategic Partner.

Together, CarePortal and Sleep In Heavenly Peace are addressing child bedlessness, because every child deserves a safe place to sleep. Through CarePortal's real-time, vetted requests from child-serving agencies and SHP's local chapters that build and deliver beds, churches and volunteers will unite to ensure children have a bed of their own.

"When a child sleeps on the floor, a family is in crisis. By partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we get to respond together and help restore dignity and hope. This is Care-Sharing at its best. Neighbors seeing and serving one another. In the process, a child hears 'You matter. You belong.' and lives are changed on both sides of the connection." —Adrien Lewis, Founder of CarePortal.

This partnership helps restore dignity, strengthens families, and creates meaningful connections that make a real difference in the lives of vulnerable children and families. By combining technology, tangible resources, and community, CarePortal and SHP are reimagining generosity, redefining connection, and helping restore families through community.

"At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we believe no child should have to sleep on the floor," said Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "By partnering with CarePortal, we can place beds exactly where they're needed most, through trusted requests and community responders who are ready to act. Together, we're not just delivering beds, we're delivering comfort, safety, and a reminder to every child that they are seen and cared for."

CarePortal partners with organizations that embody a spirit of collaboration, align with its mission and values, and increase collective impact, together.

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, please visit www.shpbeds.org. For more information about CarePortal and its work in supporting vulnerable children and families, please visit www.careportal.org.

About CarePortal: CarePortal is a Care-Sharing™ technology platform that connects children and families in crisis with people who want to help. Described by The Wall Street Journal as the "Uber of Foster Care," CarePortal enables real-time community response by connecting verified needs identified by child welfare professionals with local churches and community members ready to help. As a preventative platform of The Global Orphan Project, CarePortal transforms compassion into action to strengthen families and prevent unnecessary foster care placements.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® With millions of children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG.

