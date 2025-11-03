CarePredict and KamiCare Partner to Deliver Unified Fall Detection and Care Insights for Senior Living Operators

Integration creates the industry's first fully unified view of fall events across entire senior living communities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the AI-powered Resident Care Platform for senior living, today announced a new partnership and integration with KamiCare, a vision-based fall detection solution by Kami Vision. The integration consolidates all KamiCare fall alerts into the CarePredict platform, giving operators a single, real-time view of every fall and incident across the entire community.

By integrating KamiCare's AI fall detection directly into the CarePredict Resident Care Platform, communities can now monitor and respond to all fall events—whether detected through CarePredict wearables or KamiCare's vision sensors—from one central dashboard and mobile app.

"Integrating KamiCare's fall detection into CarePredict creates something powerful—a single source of truth for resident safety," said Satish Movva, Founder and CEO of CarePredict. "Senior living teams can now see the complete picture of fall incidents, response times, and outcomes across every building, all from one platform."

This unified approach improves response times, streamlines staff workflows, and ensures every incident is tracked and documented for compliance and continuous improvement.

Key Benefits of the Integration

Fall alerts from CarePredict and KamiCare feed into a single interface for faster, more informed responses. Smarter, Connected Care: Incident data flows seamlessly into CarePredict's analytics engine, enabling pattern detection and proactive fall prevention.

Quicker interventions and full visibility reduce risk, support compliance, and help extend resident length of stay. Cost-Effective: Combining CarePredict and KamiCare saves costs by consolidating your technology stack.

"This partnership with CarePredict transforms KamiCare's fall and bed exit detection into a comprehensive care insight solution. By bringing both systems together, operators and care teams gain a unified view of every incident—capturing not just what happened, but how staff responded and what followed. It empowers teams to respond faster, identify patterns earlier, and deliver more personalized care, all while improving safety, accountability, and operational efficiency across the community."

Mike Link, COO of KamiCare

Availability

The CarePredict–KamiCare integration is available immediately for all communities using CarePredict's Resident Care Platform. For implementation details, visit www.carepredict.com or contact [email protected].

About CarePredict

As a pioneer of AI since 2007, CarePredict is the Resident Care Platform built exclusively for the most innovative senior living operators. Our platform helps communities predict health declines, prevent hospitalizations, and empowers staff, all while delivering safer residents, longer stays, and higher NOI.

About KamiCare

KamiCare, a division of Kami Vision, provides AI-powered, vision-based fall detection technology for senior living communities. Its privacy-first, high-accuracy system detects falls in real time and alerts caregivers instantly—helping operators improve safety, staff efficiency, and family peace of mind.

