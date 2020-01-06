CarePredict Selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for Wearable Technology Developed Just for Seniors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading AI-Powered Digital Health platform for senior care announced today that their smart wearable — Tempo™ Series 3 for the home, has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Wearables category. The Tempo Series Wearables are the world's first wearables that notice small changes in the daily activity patterns of seniors that can precede falls, malnutrition, depression, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 categories, run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA.) CarePredict was previously named the winner of the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) Accessibility Award at CES 2019 . Tempo Series 3 will be showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Sands Hall, Level 2, Booth # 46137, from January 7 to 10, 2020.

CarePredict's Tempo Series are the only wearables that autonomously observes the Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) of a senior such as eating, cooking, walking, sleeping, bathing, and bathroom use patterns. The system uses an array of sensors, indoor location data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) to learn the senior's "normal" activity pattern and alerts family and friends when there is a deviation from their normal pattern. These insights allow families of seniors to know when they are skipping meals, aren't sleeping well, are less active or if things are different than usual. Using the CarePredict @Home user-friendly app, they can receive alerts, see how they are doing today versus the past and coordinate care with other family members through the built-in Care Circle communication feature.

"The data from conventional fitness trackers and smartwatches are not sufficient in assessing the continued wellness of a senior," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "Tempo Series Wearables and the AI platforms behind it have been developed exclusively for the care of seniors with their unique needs in mind. For instance, we know that falls can occur during the night when conventional wearables are being recharged. So, we designed the Tempo with a swappable battery to ensure it never needs to be taken off for charging. Some wearables come with a button to alert for help, but Tempo goes beyond that to provide two-way communication that allows seniors to speak directly with family members for immediate reassurance and peace of mind. Goal setting in fitness trackers often entails counting of steps but in order to truly understand the abilities and frailties of a senior, Tempo tracks all their activity and distills that into an easy to understand and industry-first Activity Score."

Mr. Movva added, "It is a great privilege for CarePredict to be named an Honoree for the CES Innovation Awards 2020. Being recognized by the world's largest consumer technology association is not only a testament to the work that we are doing in senior care, but also helps bring much-needed attention to aging technology as a whole - given that a fifth of the world will be very aged in the next decades, this focus is indeed very timely and thoughtful."

About CarePredict

Led by a team of caregivers, and healthcare technology veterans, CarePredict's mission is to help professional caregivers take timely action by detecting the activity and behavior precursors to conditions such as urinary tract infection (UTI), depression, malnutrition, and increased fall risk well in advance. CarePredict has been commercially deployed and delivering actionable insights in senior group living communities in the U.S. and Japan. CarePredict's home care agency solution, launched in 2019, allows agencies to extend their care services from the old model of scheduled services to on-demand services based on our autonomous insights.

With the launch of CarePredict @Home at CES 2020, CarePredict is extending the reach of its powerful AI-based technologies to families caring for older loved ones and delivering the peace of mind that comes with early alerts and timely interventions.

CarePredict is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Menlo Park, CA.

