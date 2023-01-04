CarePredict Selected CES Innovation Award Honoree for The Third Time

CarePredict's remote patient monitoring solution, CareGuide, named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict™, the leading AI-Powered Digital Health platform for senior care, announced today that their remote patient monitoring solution, CareGuide, was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Digital Health category. CareGuide is the first-of-its-kind remote monitoring platform that goes beyond collecting physiological measures to include monitoring the daily activity and behavior signals of older adults, providing a 360-degree view of their wellbeing. This is the fourth time in five years that CES has recognized CarePredict for its innovations, including being named CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for CarePredict's smart wearable - Tempo, CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree for CarePredict's app TouchPoint, and being selected the winner of the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) Accessibility Award at CES 2019. CarePredict will showcase its groundbreaking remote patient monitoring solution at Booth #8776 in the Las Vegas Convention Center – North Hall during CES 2023.

CarePredict Tempo™, the world's first wearable that monitors older adults' activity and behavior patterns, now collects their vitals to provide an unprecedented and comprehensive view of their wellbeing. CareGuide enables CarePredict's smart wearable to collect vitals like heart rate, blood pressure, glucose, weight, temperature, pulse oximetry, and spirometry automatically, from select FDA-approved devices, without pairing or using a smartphone app. Now, in addition to knowing if they have been eating less, sleeping less, or have been less active, family and care circle members can see changes in their loved one's vital signs to help manage chronic conditions better.

"Despite their inherent benefits, Remote Patient Monitoring solutions pose technological challenges to people 65 and older with limited digital literacy," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "CareGuide is explicitly designed for older adults and requires no learning or training. An audio reminder to take the measurement plays on the wrist-worn Tempo device, which automatically connects with the measuring device and logs the reading in the cloud for access by family members and the healthcare team. CareGuide's design aesthetic is rooted in simplicity and ease of use without any intervention."

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action in any care setting. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict autonomously understands these patterns and alerts caregivers on changes that warrant attention. We provide a unique multi-function platform that caters to senior living operators, value-based care systems, RPM/CCM services providers, and families. CarePredict has been proven in a peer-reviewed and published study to reduce hospitalizations by 39 percent, falls by 69 percent and improve the length of stay by 67 percent in Senior Living.

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

