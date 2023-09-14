CareRev Appoints Susan Pasley as Company's First Chief Nursing Officer

News provided by

CareRev

14 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev, a technology platform that empowers healthcare facilities to reimagine how they acquire and manage staff, today announced that Susan Pasley has been named as the company's first Chief Nursing Officer.

Pasley was promoted to Chief Nursing Officer after nearly two years as Vice President of Clinical Solutions. Her deep clinical experience will help shape CareRev's overall strategy and decision making. She will play a visible role in moving CareRev's mission of building a more sustainable future for caregivers forward. She will also continue to cultivate a vibrant community among the clinicians who work for CareRev.

"I am so proud to name Susan as our first Chief Nursing Officer. This is an important step in continuing to build CareRev's momentum as a leader in labor technology solutions, and one that delivers for our hospital and health system partners, our healthcare pros, and each other," said CareRev CEO Brandon Atkinson. "CareRev was created by healthcare professionals, for healthcare professionals. Susan's training as a nurse, her overall clinical expertise, and strong leadership skills are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our team, and our technology offerings."

Pasley began her career as a pediatric RN at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, then served as a nurse in the Emergency Department at Saint Joseph Health System in Plymouth, Indiana. She has also held several leadership roles at Press Ganey, Bravado Health, and PointClickCare.

"At CareRev, we empower professionals to build a sustainable, independent career while focusing on providing exceptional care to their patients. We are at a pivotal point in healthcare. With nurses and healthcare professionals leaving the workforce at alarming rates, CareRev is the leader in helping hospitals and facilities rethink how they structure, manage, and optimize their workforce," said Pasley. "As an experienced nurse and Chief Nursing Officer, I'm excited to bring the voice of the clinician into everything we do, and I'll make sure our innovative technology solves real problems faced by health systems and caregivers."

Healthcare's workforce is in critical condition. The current shortage, which is expected to persist through 2030, has the industry scrambling to find an additional 1.2 million nurses to meet growing patient demand. On a local level, the impact the shortage is having on the health of communities is dire, with 67% of nurses planning to leave the field within the next three years. Hospitals and health systems are continuing to embrace technology in order to meet talent demands and needs. CareRev's technology connects healthcare facilities directly to flexible talent, giving hospitals and health systems the ability to digitally engage and forge working relationships with qualified nurses and technicians who are available to pick up open shifts on-demand.

Pasley's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for CareRev. The company recently rolled out its new flexible management solution to enable systems and hospitals to build and manage their own internal flexible labor pool with increased efficiency – easily tracking trends to garner insights that help optimize the internal workforce strategies.

About CareRev
CareRev is a technology platform empowering healthcare professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Kara Spak
[email protected] 

SOURCE CareRev

Also from this source

CareRev Partners with Nebraska Medicine to Tap Local Clinical Talent through Innovative Recruitment Efforts

CareRev Launches Breakthrough Technology to Optimize Healthcare Shift Rates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.