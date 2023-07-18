CareRev Partners with Nebraska Medicine to Tap Local Clinical Talent through Innovative Recruitment Efforts

Largest hospital in Nebraska will now utilize CareRev's technology to engage with local healthcare professionals and implement a streamlined process for building out its workforce

VENICE, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev , a leading technology platform that connects healthcare facilities with local qualified healthcare professionals, today announced a partnership with Nebraska Medicine , the most comprehensive health network in Nebraska. Through this strategic partnership, Nebraska Medicine will gain access to a local talent pool of on-demand registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, and technicians, to support their full-time staff and allow for a more efficient solution to address the workforce shortage.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities and healthcare workers have faced ongoing challenges largely related to staffing shortages which have increased burnout amongst healthcare professionals. According to the Nebraska Center for Nursing , Nebraska is expected to experience a workforce shortage of 5,435 nurses by 2025. The state is struggling to meet patient demand as 73 of Nebraska's 93 counties have less than the national average ratio of registered nurses to patients, and 66 of Nebraska's counties have been deemed medically underserved. Nebraska Medicine, with two hospitals covering metro Omaha and clinics serving communities across the state, is proactively taking action to help fill this gap and ensure that it is able to meet patient demand while relieving the stress of their full-time staff.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the most trusted health systems in the nation. It's clear that Nebraska Medicine is dedicated to providing patients with the highest level of care," said Brandon Atkinson, CEO of CareRev. "Using CareRev's technology, Nebraska Medicine is paving the way with a new workforce strategy to enhance the patient and healthcare professional experience."

Through CareRev's platform, staffing managers at Nebraska Medicine are able to seamlessly schedule pre-vetted healthcare professionals to help fill shifts and address patient demand. The platform's robust set of tools makes it possible to eliminate manual processes and simplify credentialing, allowing the facility to onboard healthcare professionals more efficiently, while providing them the flexibility to work where they want, when they want.

"Like so many hospitals across the country, we have been impacted by staff shortages," said Angie Boesch, Nebraska Medicine's director of adult acute care services. "CareRev's innovative approach provides a way to improve the work experience of our current staff by bringing in other qualified professionals to join them in providing extraordinary care to our patients."

