CareSet Names Sepideh Naseri as Chief Data and Analytics Officer in Newly Created Role

New executive position created to drive CareSet's Medicare analytics innovation and enterprise data science strategy.

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSet , a healthcare analytics firm with deep expertise in Medicare and Medicaid claims data, announces Sepideh Naseri as Chief Data and Analytics Officer. Naseri brings more than two decades of experience building analytics infrastructure in healthcare and financial services, leading teams that developed AI platforms that meet rigorous privacy and quality requirements and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"Pharmaceutical companies need our monthly Medicare claims data and expertise to inform how they think about real-world utilization. Health systems need platforms that identify patterns in their populations. That requires someone who can build data science and engineering systems that scale while meeting the strict privacy and data governance standards CMS and our clients require," said Ashish Patel, CareSet's co-founder and CEO. "Naseri is a recognized analytics leader who has built analytics infrastructure from the ground up that performs under regulatory scrutiny while unlocking the massive impacts held within data. She will lead our data strategy and build systems that let us serve more clients without compromising on data quality or compliance."

At CareSet , Naseri will oversee data science, engineering, and analytics operations. She'll be integrating new data assets, developing ML pipelines that power new tools, and establishing the quality protocols that pharmaceutical and biotech companies rely on when powering their decisions.

Naseri holds a master's degree in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics from Tehran University in Tehran, Iran, and completed executive education at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. She serves on Old Dominion University's Computer Science Advisory Board and is a member of World Leaders in Data & AI.

"Government health data represents the care that 65 million Medicare beneficiaries receive," Naseri said. "The work is about building systems that help organizations understand what's actually happening in that data. The technical problems are hard, the governance requirements are exacting, but getting it right matters."

About CareSet

CareSet is dedicated to the "noble use" of government data to improve population health outcomes through data,analytics, and research services. The firm serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies, health systems, payors, and accountable care organizations with Medicare and Medicaid claims analytics. It makes Public Use Files (PUFs) accessible to researchers studying provider networks, social determinants of health, and cost and quality outcomes. CareSet collaborates with media organizations including ProPublica and US News to bring healthcare data insights to the public. Find us on LinkedIn or at CareSet.com .

