Caresfield Acquires Chase Dental Supply

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresfield, LLC, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare consumable products such as labels and exam gloves, announces the acquisition of Chase Dental Supply. Chase Dental Supply was established in 2007, during a time of economic downturn for the country, with a goal to provide name-brand dental supplies and unique dental offerings from around the world to businesses in the United States at competitive prices. Today, the Chase Dental Supply portfolio includes a wide variety of consumable items, such as dental exam gloves, sutures, and cements, as well as bone management systems and laboratory products.

"We are excited about our expansion into the dental vertical under the Caresfield banner and feel Chase Dental Supply dovetails nicely into our operating model of providing consumable supplies at competitive prices to healthcare professionals across the nation," said Marty Griffith, Chairman and Co-Owner of Caresfield. "As the dental supply industry continues to expand and the nation's economy adapts to a new era, we feel it has become critical to adopt a different sales model that doesn't include the overhead or complexity of traditional dental supply companies, allowing us to pass along savings to customers while providing easy access to the products and brands they trust."

Chase Dental Supply will continue operations through its online store at www.chasedentalsupply.com. Additionally, products from the Caresfield portfolio, such as nitrile gloves, will now be offered through this online sales channel.

About Caresfield, LLC

For three decades, Caresfield has provided people-first support along with identification and specimen collection products for the healthcare industry. As a contracted vendor for many healthcare GPO's, Caresfield provides the cost savings, quick delivery, and reliability that today's healthcare providers look for in a trusted supply chain partner.

