Caresfield Announces Next Evolution in Disposable Phlebotomy Tourniquets with the Versaquet

LAKEVILLE, Minn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresfield, LLC, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare consumable products such as labels, patient ID wristbands, and disposable phlebotomy tourniquets, announces the introduction of a patent-pending design for single-use tourniquets, the Versaquet™ Multi-Texture Disposable Tourniquet. Historically, tourniquets have been offered in either a smooth or a textured design with clinicians deciding which option to use based on preference and specific needs of a patient. Smooth and textured tourniquets each have unique benefits and properties related to how easily the tourniquet is gripped with a gloved hand, how gentle the tourniquet is on patients' skin, and how well the tourniquet remains in place once it is tied. The Caresfield Versaquet is designed with one smooth side and one textured side, combining these benefits into one product.

"While the concept of combining smooth and textured features into a single product might seem like a simple problem to solve, doing so while ensuring the material response and functionality of the non-latex material remained optimized for phlebotomy was our mission in designing the Versaquet," said Nick Frugé, Senior Director of Product Management. "We are thrilled to add a multi-texture offering to our existing line of brightly colored disposable tourniquets while maintaining the same performance and quality that thousands of healthcare facilities in the United States have come to rely on. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to listen to our customers' needs and provide them with a solution that satisfies the preference of multiple end users while simplifying inventory management."

While Caresfield is incredibly excited to bring Versaquet to the market, the company will continue to offer all of its existing disposable tourniquets in the widest variety of colors, sizes, textures, and packaging options available from a supplier today.

About Caresfield, LLC

For three decades, Caresfield has provided people-first support along with identification and specimen collection products for the healthcare industry. As a contracted vendor for many healthcare GPO's, Caresfield provides the cost savings, quick delivery, and reliability that today's healthcare providers look for in a trusted supply chain partner.

