Careshyft Formally Launches Franchise Program

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Careshyft, a leading voice in the burgeoning home care industry, today announced that it has formally launched its franchise program to provide the highest quality caregivers for a growing population of aging Baby Boomers.

Careshyft is headed by industry icons David Goodman, Jeff Hatten and Frank Esposito. Together, the group brings decades of home care experience, including spearheading an industry member group for over 15 years. The 35-year-old company has focused its initial franchising efforts in the state of Texas, where Careshyft has cared for over 500 families in the last decade.

"The number of Americans over age 65 will grow from 54 million to about 71 million over the next 10 years and will represent 20 percent of the population," said Mr. Goodman, President of Careshyft. "It's never been more important that quality care, marked by dignity and respect, is widely available through leading providers. Our system allows franchise owners to focus on providing quality care, knowing we will continually support, train, and guide them through an ever-changing industry."

The Careshyft executive team is uniquely positioned to help its franchises maneuver ever-changing regulations and changing demographics and economies.

"We have a seat at the table to help industry advocacy, and can navigate our business partners through changing times," said Mr. Hatten, Vice President of Marketing for Careshyft. "Any mid-career professional who has our drive and shares our values and is looking to give meaning to the next phase of their careers, we have the system that will help them succeed while achieving their own work-life balance."

For more information on a safe, rewarding opportunity, visit https://www.careshyft.com/franchise/.

About Careshyft:

With over 35 years in business, Careshyft is a leading home care franchise in the United States, backed by the best business model in home care industry. Led by industry icons David Goodman, Jeff Hatten, and Frank Esposito, Careshyft is intimately familiar with home care service, tactics, hiring and training programs to immediately help franchises succeed. The brand offers support at both the high level and on the ground so that franchises can focus on delivering high quality care marked by respect and dignity. For more information, visit careshyft.com.

