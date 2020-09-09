CareSignal Announces Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring Milestone: 20,000 Patient-Years of Engagement Delivered to Date

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSignal, offering Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) validated in more than 10 peer-reviewed journal publications to deliver industry-leading clinical and financial returns, has supported tens of thousands of individual patients with heart failure, COPD, diabetes, depression, and dozens of other conditions for a combined duration of more than 20,000 patient-years.

This milestone is significant, as many large providers and payers struggle to scale clinically actionable remote patient monitoring solutions to hundreds of patients who need it most. Even at scale, most digital health programs fail to engage patients for more than two weeks. CareSignal offers industry-leading enrollment, activation, and long-term engagement rates for challenging populations, such as Medicare Advantage and FQHC patients.

CareSignal measures success using the metric Clinically Relevant Engagement Duration (CRED). "In order to meaningfully improve the health of patients who need it most, clinicians need to focus on the long game," said Dr. Avik Som, chief medical officer of CareSignal. "For that reason, CareSignal prioritizes both clinical actionability and long-term engagement."

This level of engagement is possible because of an accessible, scalable approach: Using SMS text messages and interactive voice response (IVR) phone calls, CareSignal has provided over 5 million fully automated interactions to patients with heart failure, COPD, diabetes, and dozens of other chronic and behavioral health conditions. These messages have enabled over 81,000 discrete actionable moments for preventive care, preventing unnecessary utilization while improving the reach and top-of-license care of leading IDNs and payers.

CareSignal firmly believes that, with Deviceless RPM, risk-bearing providers and consumer-oriented payers can defend revenue and grow relationships with new populations and geographies. Moreover, CareSignal is proud to support the national shift to virtual care with a full suite of evidence-based, condition-specific programs.

"Better engagement, in addition to well-proven clinical impact, mean that the ROI for our partners is even stronger," said Joe McDonald, president and co-founder of CareSignal. "Claims-based analyses show that CareSignal consistently delivers anywhere from 4.5 times to 10 times ROI within the first year of our partnerships, depending on a partner's patient population and participation in value-based contracts."

ABOUT CARESIGNAL:

CareSignal is a Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring™ platform that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care. The company leverages real-time, self-reported patient data and artificial intelligence to produce long-term patient engagement while identifying clinically actionable moments for proactive care. Its evidence-based platform has been proven in 10 peer-reviewed studies and over a dozen payer and provider implementations across the U.S. to sustainably scale care teams to help 10 times more patients, resulting in significant improvements in chronic and behavioral health outcomes and reduced ED utilization. With confidence in its outcomes, CareSignal offers partners at-risk pricing and consistently delivers 4.5 times to 10 times ROI within the first year of its partnerships. For more information, visit our website or try a self-guided demo.

