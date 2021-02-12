CareSimple Enters into Strategic Partnership with Marie Peppers, LPN, Founder of the Chronic Care Manager Course

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple™, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, and Marie Peppers, licensed practical nurse (LPN) and founder of the Chronic Care Manager Course, an online training program for RPM and chronic care manager courses, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Under the terms of the agreement and Marie's leadership, the CareSimple RPM platform will be incorporated into the Chronic Care Manager Course, advancing the education of its students, and providing payers and providers with the opportunity to train or hire CareSimple-trained nurses. The Chronic Care Manager Course currently trains over 1,000 RPM and chronic care manager nurses annually, a number that continues to escalate year over year.

The Chronic Care Manager Course was launched in 2019 with the mission of providing the highest quality of virtual training to qualified registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, nurse practitioners and social workers looking to transition to a remote RPM and chronic care manager position. Based on an extensive 50-hour module, and unlike other professional training programs, the Chronic Care Manager Course is purely about high-quality education and does not charge head-hunting fees to employers. Rather, it is focused on ensuring that course graduates are properly trained with the necessary technology tools and clinical knowledge that they need to deliver quality remote care while working from home.

"The number one priority for the Chronic Care Manager Course and for myself has always been to provide our nurses with the most comprehensive remote patient monitoring and chronic care manager training available and making sure that they are as prepared as possible when they enter the clinical workforce," said Marie Peppers, LPN. "In partnering with CareSimple and incorporating its RPM solution into our online curriculum, we are ensuring that our graduates are well-versed and comfortable using the most advanced technologies available and are ready and able to apply that knowledge seamlessly from day one post-certification."

When it came to selecting a technology partner, CareSimple was a natural choice given its popularity and clear focus on enabling patients and providers with a platform that is focused on simplicity. Rather than following other vendors offering bundles that combine software with clinical services, CareSimple is a pure platform with complete end-to-end interfaces, streamlining and simplifying RPM for patients and care professionals alike. With more than 2.3 million new healthcare workers needed by 20251, and with payers and providers using CareSimple and building their own virtual care teams, the partnership provides a new certification to look upon when hiring or training nurses.

"CareSimple is thrilled to work with Marie Peppers, a rising star in remote care who trains an important part of America's RPM and chronic care manager nursing talent," said Michel Nadeau, CEO of CareSimple. "We both believe that virtual care requires a high level of trust and is most effective when done by the patient's provider, in a familiar language and culture. The simplicity of our platform combined with the high-quality and human-first training provided by Marie and her team creates an exciting opportunity for our customers to scale RPM and chronic care management to new heights, and we look forward to seeing the positive and demonstrable impact on patient health outcomes."

About CareSimple™

CareSimple™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospitals, hospital systems, and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with scalable RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by digital health pioneer Tactio Health Group.

For more information about CareSimple, go to http://www.caresimple.com

1 Demand for Healthcare Workers Will Outpace Supply by 2025: An Analysis of the US Healthcare Labor Market, Mercer HPA, 2018.

