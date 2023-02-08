Caresoft Global Recognized as a Leader by Zinnov in Global ER&D Ratings for Engineering Services

DETROIT, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresoft Global , a technology-driven engineering solutions company, announced that it has been ranked a Leader among Small and Medium Service Providers in the 2022 Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services ratings by Zinnov , a global management and strategy consulting company. The ratings provide a comprehensive assessment of Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) Service Providers across the globe and provide ratings based on their scale, competency, and customer engagements.

Sidhant Rastogi , Managing Partner and Global Head of Zinnov, commented, "Caresoft Global ranks as a leader in the 2022 Zinnov Zones ER&D ratings for Small and Medium Service Providers owing to its top-of-the-line capabilities in industrial and manufacturing engineering. For the Automotive sector, Caresoft's focus on cutting-edge technologies and value-added solutions, including its in-house wire harness costing software, "costCompare," electrical CAD software, "ARCADIA," and Iceberg Benchmarking Platform, have helped deliver innovative solutions for their customers. Its strong global delivery and end-to-end solutions have enabled it to secure new deals and quicken its growth trajectory in the Automotive industry."

Caresoft's solutions tightly integrate traditional engineering services with onsite, nearshore, and offshore delivery centers and seamlessly fulfill downstream engineering work arising from Automotive Benchmarking and cost-reduction consulting engagements.

"Caresoft always focuses on technology-led engineering solutions to deliver qualifiable cost savings to our customers. We are working with many of the top-tier auto OEMs and suppliers across the Automotive, Commercial Vehicle, Agriculture, and Heavy Machinery Industries for over 15 years now and have supported them through different economic and industry cycles," said Kalyan Nagarajan, President, Global ER&D, Business Head EU Region.

"Despite industry-wide headwinds and some unforeseen disruptions such as COVID, we consistently delivered upon our value proposition of 'Qualifiable Cost Savings' both in our Products and Product Development processes and are now seen by many as a Preferred Partner in our capability areas.

"The leadership positioning by Zinnov validates and reinforces our very reason for existence - integrating digital platforms and global operations seamlessly at scale to deliver qualifiable cost efficiency and consistent performance to our customers," added Kalyan.

About Caresoft Global:

Caresoft Global is a technology-driven engineering solutions company working closely with major automotive, off-highway equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to solve engineering challenges relative to product development, cost optimization, manufacturing, and aftermarket. The company provides award-winning solutions for automotive benchmarking, strategies for cost reduction across the manufacturing value chain, and a host of engineering services spread globally.

Caresoft's solutions are a combination of innovation, industry knowledge, experience from customer engagements, and specific enablers such as technology platforms, tools, and standards.

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov .

