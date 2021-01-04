CareSource and Healthify to Address Social Determinants of Health

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource, a nonprofit multi-state managed care plan, has partnered with Healthify to build a statewide network of community based organizations in Ohio. The new network will provide social services to CareSource's members throughout the state with referrals to address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). This new collaboration will expand upon the existing CareSource Life Services program and Healthify OH social services network.

"CareSource's collaboration with Healthify empowers us to continue connecting our members with our partners who impact their health, including food pantries, housing and job training, with greater efficiency," said Steve Ringel, CareSource Ohio Market President. "We are very excited to leverage data on referrals, community partner engagement and member health improvement to optimize our community investment plan."

The network will be made up of community organizations that provide a range of services that address the social determinants of health such as food insecurity, lack of transportation, unemployment, inadequate housing, and financial instability.

"Healthify is committed to helping vulnerable populations get the social services they need to live their best lives," said Manik Bhat, cofounder and CEO of Healthify. "I grew up in Ohio and it's great to partner with like-minded organizations like CareSource that are dedicated to helping members with unmet social needs using strong local partnerships. We are excited that the partnerships established across the state will provide the infrastructure to also support COVID-19 recovery efforts.

In addition to the statewide network, CareSource will use Healthify's population analysis modeling to identify social risk across OH and target hard-to-reach members to ensure they are connected to critical services. By layering this on top of clinical and cost data, CareSource can meaningfully improve member engagement among membership while tracking their long-term outcomes. Please visit the following link to learn more and join the statewide network to better coordinate care between healthcare and social services.

Community based organizations that are interested in joining the network should reach out to learn more.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members. For more, visit www.caresource.com.

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

