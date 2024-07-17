CareSource and Tuesday Health Partner in New Effort to Support Seriously Ill Northeast Ohioans

Tuesday Health's Supportive Care Services Now Available to Ohioans Receiving Health Care via CareSource's MyCare Services at No Extra Cost

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Ohioans with the most serious medical needs have a new resource they can turn to for help as a result of a new partnership between Tuesday Health and CareSource.

"We are excited to partner with CareSource to bring our transformative supportive care services to eligible MyCare Ohio members," said Jim Wieland, CEO of Tuesday Health. "Our member-centric approach, coupled with CareSource's commitment to delivering exceptional care, will ensure that seriously ill individuals receive the support and resources they need to live their best lives."

Tuesday Health is a pioneer in providing high-quality supportive care for patients with serious illnesses, including support for managing symptoms associated with treatment for severe conditions, making sure treatment choices match members' goals and values, and helping complete advanced directives if needed. Thanks to the new partnership with CareSource, people in Northeast Ohio who are members of CareSource's MyCare Ohio services will have access to Tuesday Health's expertise and care at no extra cost.

"Tuesday Health can tackle complex medical cases and surround patients with comprehensive, whole-person care, while also supporting their caregivers," said Steve Ringel, Ohio Market President for CareSource. "They have the same mission-driven, patient-centered approach as CareSource, and share our passion for innovation, value and operational excellence. This is a natural partnership of like-minded people and organizations and I'm excited about the benefits it will bring to CareSource's MyCare Ohio members."

The new services are available immediately to seriously ill CareSource MyCare Ohio members in Northeast Ohio. To learn more about Tuesday Health, visit www.TuesdayHealth.com . CareSource MyCare Ohio members can call Tuesday Health at 1-440-491-8077 to enroll.

