CareSource Invitational Marquee Basketball Game to Feature Michigan State University and University of Arkansas

Men's basketball teams compete in support of the powerful message: "It's OK to not be OK"

DETROIT, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CareSource, a national nonprofit managed care organization, announced its marquee basketball game for the 2026 CareSource Invitational series. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, Michigan State University and the University of Arkansas men's basketball teams will go head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

Centered on the powerful message, "It's OK to not be OK," the series highlights the link between physical and mental well-being and the need to normalize conversations around mental health to create safe, supportive environments where young people can seek help and thrive.

The CareSource Invitationals are college basketball games raising awareness and funds for mental health. Post this

"It's an honor to bring together two iconic teams for our marquee game," said Scott Markovich, CareSource Executive Vice President, Markets and Products. "College basketball has a special way of connecting people, and we're using this platform to highlight the importance of mental health. We want to encourage more open, honest conversations and let young people who are struggling know they're not alone."

Head Coaches Tom Izzo (Michigan State) and John Calipari (Arkansas) bring both coaching excellence and a commitment to mental health to the live invitational.

"We're excited for the opportunity to play in the CareSource Invitational against a great program like Arkansas on Thanksgiving," said Spartans head coach Tom Izzo. "I'm looking forward to matching up with John Calipari, one of my great friends in college basketball. This game will be one of those memory-makers for our players and a great day of sports in Detroit."

"I have a long relationship with CareSource, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership," Razorback head coach John Calipari said. "The game - which will likely be the most-watched, regular-season college basketball game this season - will bring additional visibility to this great organization. We have the privilege of leading teams that have resilient and determined players. While there's always a tendency to paint a perfect picture, we know everyone faces challenges, and it's important to speak transparently with our players. The Razorbacks look forward to rallying behind the important message, 'It's OK to not be OK,' at Little Caesars Arena."

Launched in 2023, the CareSource Invitationals raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and adolescent mental health through a series of college basketball exhibition and regular-season games. Ahead of each game, CareSource, in partnership with collegiate coaches, hosts a local high school pep rally, where students can take to the court alongside players and coaches and engage in positive, encouraging conversations about mental health.

The 2025 Invitationals, featuring both exhibition and regular-season games, attracted over 50,000 fans. During the series, the CareSource Foundation granted more than $250,000 to mental health service providers, educational foundations and local high schools.

Through health coverage, coordinated care and community-based support, CareSource helps people access the care and services they need to live healthier lives. In Michigan, HAP CareSource provides Medicaid health coverage and access to care for eligible Michiganders, while CareSource PASSE coordinates person-centered services for Arkansas Medicaid members with behavioral health, developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Those struggling or in crisis are encouraged to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where help is available 24/7.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting October 1, with a one-day presale taking place the day prior. Fans can register for the ticket presale at DetroitHoops.com/tickets.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over two million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the CareSource Invitationals

The CareSource Invitationals are a series of college basketball games focused on raising awareness and funds for adolescent and young adult mental health, with an emphasis on suicide prevention. Launched in 2023, these events are part of CareSource's commitment to addressing whole-person health in communities through physical engagement and mental health support. Invitationals have engaged more than 10,000 high school students and reached over 100,000 college basketball fans nationwide.

Hannah Krafka

Media Relations Specialist

[email protected]

937.751.4862

SOURCE CareSource