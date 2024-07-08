CARESTAR Foundation Awards $400,000 Grant to California Emergency Medical Services Authority for Comprehensive Equity and Access Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and BERKELEY, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards advancing equity and accessibility in California's emergency medical services (EMS), the CARESTAR Foundation and California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) are pleased to announce a two-year, $400,000 strategic grant. This funding directly supports EMSA's equity priorities within its new 10-year EMS System Strategic Plan, furthering the organization's vision for a more equitable, effective, and innovative EMS system throughout the state.

"Every Californian deserves access to high-quality, patient-centered care, regardless of their zip code or socioeconomic status," said Tanir Ami, CEO of the CARESTAR Foundation. "This grant represents a critical investment in the future of California's EMS system, one that prioritizes equity, transparency, and community-driven solutions. We are proud to support EMSA in this groundbreaking effort to reimagine emergency care for all Californians."

"This funding will support initiatives focused on improving equity and accessibility and person-centered EMS care in California," said EMSA Director Elizabeth Basnett. "By defining equity, creating an equity framework, and assessing the equity and accessibility of EMS patient care, we will begin building a baseline understanding of successes and opportunities for improvement."

Funding will be used to support three primary initiatives:

Defining Equity and Transparency: EMSA will lead statewide discussions to create definitions for equity, transparency, and resilience in EMS, and develop an equity metrics framework to allow for comprehensive analysis and ongoing monitoring of the California EMS system. This analysis will be used to inform policy decisions to address racial inequalities and inaccessibility.





Enhancing Community Paramedicine and Triage to Alternate Destinations: The project will update toolkits for Community Paramedicine (CP) and Triage to Alternate Destinations (TAD) in alignment with AB 767 (Community Paramedicine or Triage to Alternate Destination Act). It will also support EMSA to host regional workshops to encourage additional development of these important programs.





Hosting a Data Summit: In 2025, EMSA will organize a data summit to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration among stakeholders to improve equity in EMS care. Proposed modules will include improving equity, CP, TAD, STEMI Stroke, EMS for children, and ambulance off-load times.

About the CARESTAR Foundation :

The CARESTAR Foundation is a philanthropic organization reimagining emergency and prehospital care in California to elevate community voice and power, build a movement, and be a catalyst for systems change. CARESTAR partners with innovators to enable strong and meaningful work transforming the field of emergency and prehospital care so all Californians can receive equitable, unified, compassionate care where and when they need it. Connect with the CARESTAR Foundation on LinkedIn or visit carestarfoundation.org.

About CA EMSA :

EMSA is responsible for the equitable coordination, administration, and integration of the statewide emergency medical services system to reduce suffering and save lives throughout California. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit emsa.ca.gov.

CONTACT: Linda Wendel, [email protected]

SOURCE CARESTAR Foundation