CAREstream America Announces Major Company Changes to Propel Unique Regenerative Business Model

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREstream America, a premier product and services distributor for pain management, regenerative and aesthetic specialties, announces the acquisition of Catalyst Sales & Marketing (www.catalystrn.com), a regenerative medicine solutions provider, effective December 21, 2018. This acquisition significantly expands CAREstream America's product lines and offerings to its customers, particularly those in regenerative medicine.

CAREstream America, based out of Altamonte Springs, FL, will merge Catalyst's comprehensive regenerative portfolio with its existing products and revolutionize its vast physician network under Axiom Therapies.

Catalyst CEO, Bill Cramer remarked, "This is a pivotal moment for the regenerative landscape and this opportunity establishes our position at the forefront of this healthcare evolution."

CAREstream America acquired majority ownership of Axiom Therapies, formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nueterra Capital, on November 30, 2018. Axiom Therapies empowers clinicians to provide next-generation, cell-enhanced treatments founded on the principles of evidence-based regenerative medicine. Axiom Therapies will focus on Orthopedics, Pain and Rheumatology, with a full complement of regenerative therapies including: APIC-A2M, PRP/PRFM, Exosomes, Amniotic Fluid, Bone Marrow- and Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Therapies, and VitalityRED for ED.

The enhanced Axiom Therapies will be led by President Blake Petrunick with most of the Catalyst senior leadership joining him. "We are focused in the MSK space with an extensive roster of Regenerative solutions to bring solid, proven clinical outcomes to this evolving healthcare market," commented Mr. Petrunick.

Regarding the industry-shaping merger, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Allen Sperry said, "documenting clinical outcomes of our therapies to ensure the optimum therapeutic regimen and protocols is our mandate." He further mentioned, "Blake Petrunick, Bill Cramer, Jordan Jozwick and Brandon Cusick are as experienced and knowledgeable as any leadership team in this business today."

This transformational merger creates pathways for accelerated growth, while ensuring FDA compliance and outcome measurements to make Axiom Therapies the regenerative leader in the MSK world.

About Nueterra Capital

Nueterra Capital is a private equity firm that invests in companies on the leading edge of healthcare reform. Nueterra Capital invests in healthcare providers, services, and technology companies whose business model reshapes the healthcare industry through advanced payment methods, innovative risk transfer models, data analysis, and advocating patient consumerism. (www.nueterra.com)

About CAREstream America

CAREstream America is a division of CAREstream Medical Ltd, which has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for 20+ years. CAREstream America began in 2013 and distributes: pain management and aesthetic products from helping to shape and image the body to relieving the pain and anxiety of procedures. CAREstream America carry human med, Whale Imaging, Chemometec, Christie Medical and CMI – ranging from water-jet assisted technology to cell counting, ultrasound and vascular access imaging to nitrous oxide analgesia. The Gentec and Westmed lines offer a variety of medical products for patient care from suction products, adaptors, flowmeters and regulators to anesthesia, respiratory and critical care. (www.carestreamamerica.com)

