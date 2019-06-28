CAREstream Group Acquires Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAREstream Group today announced its acquisition of Christie® Medical Holdings, Inc. of Memphis, TN. Christie Medical Holdings is the leader in vein visualization and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The CAREstream Group is the premier distributor for clinical, respiratory, anesthesia, EMS, aesthetic and regenerative solutions for a variety of applications.

Christie Medical Holdings' two dominant products are the VeinViewer® Vision 2, the optimal vein finder device for hospitals and institutions; and the VeinViewer® Flex, a portable vascular visualization device. These high-quality products stand alone as the leaders in vein visualization in the world.

Dr. Al Sperry, Chairman of the CAREstream Group, commented, "We are honored that Christie has chosen CAREstream as the new owner of Christie Medical Holdings. We, as a distributor, have sold Christie VeinViewer® products for over 10 years and know they are the best in the world. We look forward to enhancing and improving future generations of products to continue that leadership. We also have multiple complementary products that we will add to the portfolio."

Paul Damiani, one of CAREstream's senior group members, will become the President of Christie Medical Holdings and be responsible for all aspects of the business. "Paul's international business experience and track record of strong leadership make him the ideal person to lead this group," continued Sperry.

George Pinho, President of Christie Medical Holdings, commented, "We are delighted with this transition of our business to the CAREstream Group, one of our long standing and reputable distributors and a company focused on customer intimacy and innovation."

About Christie Medical Holdings

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global company that discovers, develops and commercializes medical technologies. The company's market-leading product, VeinViewer®, is manufactured in the USA. It is a mobile vein imaging system that allows health care providers to clearly see accessible peripheral veins as a real time HD image, directly on the surface of the skin. Prior to the sale to the CAREstream Group, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. was owned by Christie Digital Systems Inc., a global visual technologies company and a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan. For more information on Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., visit www.christiemed.com.

About CAREstream Medical International

The CAREstream Group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream Medical, has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of pain and aesthetic solutions including innovative water-jet technologies to help shape the body, an exclusive analgesia delivery system to relieve procedure anxiety and discomfort, and effective regenerative therapies for pain management. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional medical products to furnish quality care for facilities including aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, hospitals and more. Axiom Therapies and MedPro Respiratory are also elements of the CAREstream Group.

(www.carestreammedical.com | www.carestreamamerica.com | www.axiomtherapies.com | www.medprorespiratory.com)

