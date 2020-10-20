Caresyntax and AORN introduce performance guarantee to increase operating rooms' efficiency

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax, a pioneer in surgical automation, analytics, and AI software and technologies, and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) have partnered to launch a performance guarantee program for their operational analytics solution to make operating rooms (OR) more efficient. As health care systems continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a performance guarantee helps administrators and perioperative leaders make better decisions and achieve better patient outcomes.

Over the past three years, data from ORs across the U.S. has shown that caresyntax's Periop Insight , the exclusive analytics solution of AORN, dramatically increases utilization and efficiency rates, allowing health care systems to improve their financial outcomes. The new program will contractually guarantee savings over a one-year period for any hospital or health care system that utilizes the platform.

"Today more than ever, hospitals and surgery centers are stretched to the brink as we all try to overcome the challenges of COVID-19," said Dennis Kogan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of caresyntax. "In working closely with AORN and our customers, we've helped hospitals around the country deliver better care to patients during this challenging time, and we're excited to further expand our impact by introducing this performance guarantee program."

Caresyntax has developed an online ROI calculator to help healthcare leaders better understand how Periop Insight can help their organizations reduce costs. The web-based tool collects basic information from hospitals or surgery centers, including case volume, number of ORs and specialty areas. Within minutes, OR administrators can see where operational improvements and costs savings could be improved.

"The primary focus in Periop Insight is the efficient use of staffed operating and procedure rooms. Using these high-cost areas efficiently means patients get treated sooner, and hospitals can maximize revenue with improved scheduling," said AORN CEO and Executive Director Linda Groah. "Over the past three years, we've seen first-hand the value that caresyntax's platform delivers to OR teams. We believe this performance guarantee will help incentivize more facilities' participation and support a faster return to financially sound and stable care for patients."

To learn more about the performance guarantee program, visit the caresyntax Performance Guarantee Calculator .

About caresyntax

caresyntax is working to make mission-critical health care settings such as surgery, interventional radiology, and obstetrics smarter and safer. The company's proprietary solutions leverage IoT, analytics and AI technologies to automate clinical and operational decision support for surgical teams and support all outcome contributors in the delivery and management of risk-bearing contracts. By integrating data from medical devices, electronic health records, and other sources inside the OR into a unified data platform, caresyntax helps caregivers better identify and manage risk, increase workflow efficiency, reduce surgical variability and improve operational or clinical outcomes at the point of care. Today, caresyntax technologies are used in more than 8,000 operating rooms worldwide and support surgical teams in over 13 million procedures per year. For more information at caresyntax.com .

About AORN

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) was founded in 1949 to establish a national community for operating room nurses who sought to share best practices for patients undergoing surgery. Today, the organization includes more than 43,000 operating room nurses and organizations who share in AORN's passion for advancing perioperative nursing and ensuring patient safety and optimal outcomes. To learn more, visit aorn.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Caresyntax

Related Links

https://caresyntax.com/

