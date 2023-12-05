Caresyntax Announces Strategic Collaboration with AAICO to expand AI-based solutions in healthcare

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax has entered into a strategic collaboration with The Applied AI Company (AAICO), a leading AI technology company, to distribute novel software and artificial intelligence solutions throughout the UAE, USA, and Europe.

With this strategic engagement, the companies will combine their healthcare datasets and delivery resources to offer bundled software and services solutions to healthcare companies and insurance companies in these markets. Proprietary data and software from both platforms will be used to create novel AI-based applications to improve the entire surgical continuum, including medical billing, patient pathway management, and revenue assurance. The collaboration will leverage a secure infrastructure that is compliant with data privacy, information security, and regulatory concerns across the geographies.

As a priority, the collaboration will focus on healthcare insurers and payers in select European and Middle Eastern markets, with the goal of increasing the overall value of healthcare by enhancing transparency, decreasing administrative burden for clinicians and their healthcare teams, and ultimately, improving outcomes for patients.

Bjoern von Siemens, co-Founder and CFO Caresyntax: "Our collaboration with AAICO will help bring data-driven healthcare solutions to the next level. Together, we will expand and enhance the decision-making precision of both platforms, providing actionable insights to surgeons, care teams and administrators throughout the surgical continuum, to make surgery safer and more effective."

Arya H. Bolurfrushan, Founder and CEO, AAICO: "We are looking forward to working closely with Caresyntax. By applying machine learning solutions to our combined datasets and resources, we will create significant, measurable business results for our existing and new customers. Most of all, we will begin to improve quality of care for patients."

About Caresyntax

Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer by converging AI-powered software, devices, and clinical services to help customers improve surgical outcomes. Our vendor neutral, enterprise-grade surgical intelligence platform delivers actionable insights to improve patient outcomes by using proprietary software and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze large volumes of video, audio, images, device data, clinical and operational data in and around the OR. This real-world evidence can be used by the care team live, during a procedure and accessed by those outside the operating room via the platform's dedicated telehealth link. After a procedure, the Caresyntax platform provides insights that help surgeons benchmark and improve their care, hospital administrators use surgical resources more efficiently, medical device companies advance better products, and insurance companies understand risk and devise more tailored policies. Headquartered in the US in San Francisco and internationally in Berlin, Caresyntax software is used in more than 2,800 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in over two million procedures per year. For more information, visit us at Caresyntax.com

Caresyntax Contact:

[email protected]

+491723583015

About AAICO:

The Applied AI Company (AAICO) builds products to help automate and enhance mission critical processes within the health and safety sectors. AAICO is focused on improving the productivity and quality of document-heavy decisions and reviews in the healthcare, insurance and pharmaceutical industries. These decisions include independent medical examination, claims adjustment, pharmacovigilance literature review, identity verification and medical coding. AAICO processes millions of articles a month of medical literature and personal health records in the US, UK, Europe and the UAE.

AAICO Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Caresyntax