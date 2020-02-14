Caretaker Medical Adds ECG Patch to the Caretaker® Wireless Continuous Blood Pressure & Patient Monitoring Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caretaker Medical, a leader in clinical-grade wireless patient monitoring and maker of the Caretaker® wearable patient monitor that utilizes a simple Finger Cuff to measure Real-time "Beat by Beat" Continuous Blood Pressure, Respiration Rate, and other hemodynamic parameters, has incorporated VivaLNK's FDA-Cleared ECG Patch to their wireless patient monitoring platform.

The Caretaker® patient monitor provides clinicians with continuous, uninterrupted Blood Pressure and Vital Signs data across the full continuum of care in a completely wire-free form factor that maximizes patient mobility and provides a comprehensive view of hemodynamic health. Clinicians can remotely view patient data from virtually anywhere using the Caretaker App, the CaretakerCloud Remote Monitoring Portal, or via data integration with other monitoring platforms.

"Our patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis method of non-invasive hemodynamic measurements like continuous beat-by-beat Blood Pressure provides clinicians with a view of the patient's mechanical heart function, and VivaLNK's reusable ECG Patch reveals the status of the patient's electrical heart function," said Jeff Pompeo, Caretaker Medical's President & CEO. "Combined, the Caretaker monitoring platform now provides a seamless view of both electrical and mechanical heart health, including waveforms, in a completely wire-free, wearable form factor that doesn't inhibit patient mobility."

Both the Caretaker wireless monitor and the VivaLNK ECG Patch are FDA-Cleared and CE-Mark certified and available for purchase from Caretaker Medical and its distributors. For more information please visit www.CaretakerMedical.net

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical is a wireless medical device firm focused on developing affordable, innovative, patient monitoring solutions that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity, and maximize patient mobility. The wearable Caretaker4® monitor enables uninterrupted wire-free and electrode-free vital signs monitoring throughout the full continuum of care, from clinic and hospital, to patient transport, and home monitoring. Using a low-pressure finger cuff, Caretaker's patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology non-invasively measures continuous Beat-by-Beat Blood Pressure, and Vital Signs for remote display on the Caretaker® App and other Remote Data Displays.

