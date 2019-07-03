Caretaker Medical Adds ETCO2 (End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide) Sensor to Wireless Patient Monitoring Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caretaker Medical, maker of the Wireless Caretaker® Finger-Cuff Patient Monitoring Platform for Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure ("CNIBP") & Vital Signs, today announced the addition of wireless ETCO2 (End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide) monitoring capability using the CMI Health PC900B handheld capnograph and oximeter.

Caretaker Wireless Patient Monitoring Platform for Continuous Beat-by-Beat Blood Pressure and Vital Signs CMI Health PC-900B Wireless Handheld ETCO2 Capnograph

The combined Caretaker & ETCO2 solution allows clinicians to monitor critical elements of patients' respiratory status not previously possible in a wireless handheld device with remote data display and reporting. The solution displays the capnograph waveform and numeric ETCO2, FiCO2 (fractional inspired carbon dioxide), respiratory rate, and pulse oximetry on the remote Caretaker tablet App.

The sidestream nasal cannula fits comfortably on the patient and samples expired carbon dioxide during exhalation, continuously streaming data from the PC900B to the Caretaker display platform, and the mainstream airway adapter can be used for intubated patients.

ETCO2 monitoring is critical for patients during sedation procedures such as surgery, dental sedation, ambulatory and outpatient procedures, and emergency care, to monitor respiratory status. It provides a breath-to-breath picture and continuous recording of ventilatory effort, endotracheal tube placement, and respiratory status.

"In surgical procedures requiring sedation or general anesthesia, it is critical to continuously monitor the patient's respiratory status. Monitoring End-tidal carbon dioxide provides that ability. I am pleased to see Caretaker has added EtCO2 to their platform of available sensors," said Dr. Gary H. Chan, DDS, FADSA, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon and Dental Anesthesiologist.

Dr. Ernie Luce, DDS commented, "The Caretaker wireless vital signs monitoring system has been effortless to integrate into our clinic, and adding ETCO2 is exactly what we need. With the capability to monitor Continuous Blood Pressure, Respiratory Rate, SPO2, ECG and ETCO2, the Caretaker monitor will satisfy virtually any state dental board monitoring requirements for moderate sedation."

"We continue our commitment to expanding the Caretaker wireless patient monitoring platform with additional parameters. By adding CMI Health's ETCO2 to our existing CNIBP and Vital Signs parameters, we answered the call of clinicians who asked for wire-free monitoring of this critical respiratory parameter during sedation procedures," said Jeff Pompeo, Caretaker Medical's President & CEO.

The Caretaker wireless CNIBP and Vital Signs Monitor is FDA Cleared, CE-Mark certified, and available immediately. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Caretaker Medical.

About Caretaker Medical

Caretaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based wireless medical device company that develops affordable, innovative, wireless patient monitoring solutions that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity, and maximize patient compliance without compromising patient comfort.



The wearable Caretaker4® monitor enables uninterrupted wire-free and electrode-free real-time vital signs monitoring throughout the full continuum of care, from clinic and hospital, to patient transport, and home monitoring after discharge. Using a comfortable, low-pressure finger cuff, Caretaker's patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology measures continuous non-invasive "Beat-by-Beat" blood pressure, Heart Rate, and Respiration Rate and other parameters for remote display on the Caretaker® Tablet App. The Caretaker4® cNIBP technology delivers "ICU Quality" continuous measurements that provides a comprehensive view of hemodynamic health, and may allow clinicians to recognize developing trends earlier for faster intervention.

More information is available at www.CaretakerMedical.net or inquiry@caretakermedical.net

About CMI Health

CMI Health is an Alpharetta, Georgia based company dedicated to providing innovation in patient monitoring. Their mission is to provide higher quality and more cost-effective monitoring devices for those receiving care at home, in the community or in a care facility.

Utilizing CMI's "smart" technology, clinicians and caregivers can monitor patients in real-time and expediting the transfer and sharing of patient data between the patient and healthcare professional.

For more information please visit www.cmihealth.com or contact: info@cmihealth.com

