CareTaker Medical Completes $3.4M Investment to Expand Sales of Wireless "Beat-by-Beat" Continuous Blood Pressure and Vital Signs Monitor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTaker Medical, LLC, an innovator in Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure and wireless Vital Signs monitoring today announced completion of a $3.4M investment round led by IrishAngels, KOFA Healthcare and Jaffray Woodriff (executed by his family office, Felton Group, LLC), with participation from both new and existing individual investors. Proceeds will accelerate the company's global commercialization activities for the FDA-Cleared, Wireless CareTaker® Continuous "Beat by Beat" Non-Invasive Blood Pressure ("CNIBP") and Vital Signs monitor which enables untethered, continuous patient monitoring with a simple finger cuff.

"We're grateful for the confidence of our investors and excited by the results of our initial sales efforts," said President and CEO Jeff Pompeo. "Feedback from our customers and distributors has been tremendous across all points of care, including surgery, critical care, infusion, anesthesia, remote monitoring, and even ambulatory monitoring. The ability to wirelessly stream continuous uninterrupted Blood Pressure and Vital Signs without invasive Arterial Catheters or bulky hoses is compelling for both clinicians and patients. CareTaker® provides clinicians with a comprehensive view of hemodynamic health data that typical intermittent 'spot check' arm cuffs can't provide, and patients enjoy freedom of mobility without compromising safety or efficacy."

"We were introduced to CareTaker Medical through a co-investor and were immediately impressed by Jeff and the management team, and their vast experience in the industry," said Kaitlyn Doyle, director at IrishAngels. "They have proven the technology, and are poised to be a leader in patient monitoring."

In addition to expanding its global sales and distribution channels, the company intends to forge more OEM partnerships to integrate their wireless CNIBP and Vital Signs technology with other patient monitoring platforms. In Q1 CareTaker Medical announced integration with the Philips IntelliVue family of patient monitors. The company is also testing additional hemodynamic parameters using their patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology and low-pressure, disposable Finger Cuff, which will be added to the CareTaker monitor next year.

About CareTaker Medical

CareTaker Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia based wireless medical device firm focused on developing affordable, innovative, wireless patient monitoring solutions that improve outcomes, increase clinician productivity, and maximize patient compliance without compromising patient comfort.

The wearable CareTaker4® patient monitor enables uninterrupted wire-free and electrode-free real-time vital signs monitoring throughout the full continuum of care, from clinic and hospital, to patient transport, and home monitoring after discharge. Using only a comfortable, low-pressure finger cuff, CareTaker's patented Pulse Decomposition Analysis technology non-invasively measures continuous Beat-by-Beat blood pressure, Heart Rate, and Respiration Rate for remote display on the CareTaker Tablet App and other Remote Data Displays. The CareTaker CNIBP technology delivers "ICU Quality" continuous measurements without intrusive arterial catheters or cumbersome wires, giving clinicians the ability to recognize deteriorating hemodynamic trends earlier with more lead time for intervention while providing a much more comprehensive view of a patient's vital signs status.

More information is available at www.CareTakerMedical.net.

About IrishAngels

IrishAngels is an angel investor group affiliated with the University of Notre Dame. IrishAngels is comprised of over 220 investors, including some of the nation's leading venture capital and private equity professionals as well as seasoned entrepreneurs. IrishAngels has invested in over thirty-five companies since its inception in September 2012 across a variety of sectors including internet/mobile, software, special markets, scientific & medical, and social enterprise.

About KOFA Healthcare

KOFA Healthcare is the healthcare investment subsidiary of KOFA Group, a multibusiness corporation with headquarters in Shenzhen, China. KOFA Healthcare primarily invests in companies that are developing innovative translational technologies in the areas of orthopedics and sports medicine, maternal health, and obesity/diabetes.

