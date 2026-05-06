CareTria Acquires CaryHealth Creating an Industry Leading Direct-to-Patient Pharmacy Platform

The combined company integrates product demand generation with providers, AI-driven patient engagement and onboarding, real-time benefit investigation, telehealth, and high-volume dispensing automation to create one of the industry's premier direct-to-patient platforms.

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTria ("the Company"), a leading therapy initiation partner backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners ("Frazier), today announced the acquisition of CaryHealth, an AI-powered digital pharmacy providing digital patient engagement and prescription fulfillment. The acquisition creates a leading direct-to-patient pharmacy platform that integrates product demand generation, telehealth, AI-enabled patient engagement, and dispensing into a single automated platform built to improve therapy initiation and adherence.

A Comprehensive Direct-to-Patient Platform

Together, CareTria and CaryHealth create a unified platform that drives product awareness and demand with providers and patients, while automating patient engagement and pharmacy workflows through proprietary agentic AI, delivering:

Demand generation with providers and patients through CareTria's leading samples and marketing management and CaryHealth's telehealth platform combining clinical intake and pharmacy dispensing.

with providers and patients through CareTria's leading samples and marketing management and CaryHealth's telehealth platform combining clinical intake and pharmacy dispensing. Digital patient onboarding combining CareTria's 85% benefit investigation automation within 60 seconds and CaryHealth's AI-enabled omnichannel patient engagement increasing therapy initiation by 20%.

combining CareTria's 85% benefit investigation automation within 60 seconds and CaryHealth's AI-enabled omnichannel patient engagement increasing therapy initiation by 20%. Multi-modal pharmacy dispensing integrating direct-to-patient cash fulfillment with starter dose, free goods, and commercial pharmacy in 50 states to help ensure continuous patient care even during insurance coverage disruptions.

"Direct-to-patient is a rapidly growing access channel in pharmacy. CareTria's direct-to-patient platform has 90% prescription-to-therapy initiation conversion rates," said Willis Chandler, President and CEO of CareTria. "CaryHealth's AI-enabled digital pharmacy infrastructure improves patient engagement and adherence, significantly strengthening the CareTria ecosystem that patients, providers, payors, and our biopharma partners rely on."

"The combination of CaryHealth's AI-driven digital automation capabilities and CareTria's robust pharmacy fulfillment infrastructure creates an industry leading pharmacy partner for biopharma," said Areo Nazari, CEO of CaryHealth. "Together, we can help manufacturers deliver a more efficient, connected, and measurable patient experience across the full therapy journey."

About CareTria

CareTria is a leading therapy initiation partner that helps pharma companies accelerate patient conversions and optimize gross-to-net through a faster path from order to therapy. Its exclusive provider network with embedded automated digital enrollment, including 85% of benefit investigations completed in under 60 seconds, connected to multi-modal fulfillment – including specialty pharmacy, direct-to-patient cash, samples, free-goods, and 3PL distribution – ensures a faster path from order to therapy. Real-time data and analytics drive continuous optimization across the product journey. By combining speed, precision, and scale, CareTria helps patients start therapy sooner while delivering measurable impact for its pharma partners. Learn more at www.caretria.com.

About CaryHealth

Founded in 2017, CaryHealth provides AI-enabled digital pharmacy infrastructure combining prescription fulfillment, and analytics to serve pharmaceutical manufacturers and patients. The Company's scalable AI solutions and integrated digital pharmacy services are designed to strengthen patient relationships, improve fill and adherence rates, close care gaps, and reduce administrative burden. For more information, visit www.cary.health.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $11 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 34 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with an office in New York City, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/home.

CONTACT: Michelle Anderson, [email protected]

SOURCE CareTria