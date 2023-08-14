CareValidate Unveils AskJanet: Your Personalized AI Concierge for ADA Accommodations

News provided by

CareValidate

14 Aug, 2023, 07:56 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareValidate, a leading innovator in the field of accessibility technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of their revolutionary generative AI platform, AskJanet. This groundbreaking platform is poised to transform the way employees and employers start and move through the ADA accommodations process.

Are you unsure as to what accommodation request to ask for? Are you an employer and unsure as to what accommodation to give to specific employees based on their disability?

Continue Reading

Enter AskJanet, powered by CareGPT (try it out for FREE here )

AskJanet leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide a tailored and user-friendly experience for individuals seeking ADA accommodations as well as Human Resource professionals managing these requests. As an AI concierge, AskJanet empowers users to effortlessly navigate accommodation requests, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and support they not only need, but deserve.

AskJanet: A secure place to ask your most insecure questions.

The difference? It's the trusted and vetted resources we use! We know the importance of getting it right when it comes to ADA Accommodations, that's why we use only the industries most trusted sources (ex. AskJan.org) to help guide you through the accommodation request process.

We also have partnered with the Global Disability Inclusion team, a renowned organization dedicated to advancing disability inclusion worldwide, as our official disability consulting partner for this platform. This partnership will enable CareValidate to provide everyone, including its AccommoCare customers, with a comprehensive suite of disability inclusion services and solutions like assessments, strategy development, training and disability employee engagement.

"AskJanet marks a major leap forward in our mission to create an inclusive world where accessibility is no longer an afterthought but an ingrained aspect of everyday life," said Justin Lobdell, VP of Marketing at CareValidate. "By harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, we believe that we can transform the way ADA accommodations are provided and experienced, elevating the quality of life for millions of individuals with disabilities."

AskJanet's launch comes at a critical time, as businesses increasingly recognize the importance of inclusivity and accessibility. By partnering with CareValidate and our AskJanet platform, organizations can enhance their commitment to providing accessibility for all employees and demonstrate their dedication to the ADA community.

To learn more about AskJanet and how it can revolutionize YOUR ADA accommodations process, visit us HERE!

About CareValidate:

CareValidate is a leading provider of innovative HR software solutions and a company focused on creating advanced solutions to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Through cutting-edge AI technology and a passionate team, CareValidate aims to build a more inclusive world where accommodation requests are not an afterthought, but at the forefront of what is considered the new norm.

SOURCE CareValidate

Also from this source

CareValidate and Global Disability Inclusion Announce Formal Partnership to Enhance Accessibility and Inclusive Practices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.