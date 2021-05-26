CareValue Names Kristie Roeder Vice President of Sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristie Roeder brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry to Care Value, Inc. (CareValue). Kristie honed her leadership skills at Liberty Mutual Insurance; Aetna, a CVS Health Company; Ritter Insurance Marketing; and most recently at UnitedHealth Group - the largest single health carrier in the U.S. and owner of UnitedHealthcare. Kristie earned her Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation, in addition to her undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Management from Columbia College with a concentration in broker and FMO management. She is now currently an MBA candidate at Capella University.

"We're so excited to have Kristie join the CareValue family," said Brian Doyle, President and Owner of CareValue. "We were recently named number 69 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals List - a ranking of the fastest-growing area-based companies. Kristie will build on this success and continue to drive our team's growth to meet the organization's long-term objectives."

As the Vice President of Sales, Kristie is responsible for leading and developing the regional sales teams. Kristie's proven leadership experience exemplifies CareValue's core values - PATHS (Positivity, Accountability, Teamwork, Health, and Support) and inspires the team's entrepreneurial spirit to meet and exceed growth goals.

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment platforms. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). With the COVID-19 health pandemic, CareValue has been dedicated to helping agents navigate the virtual Medicare landscape. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents have been able to maintain and increase their book of business by servicing their clients remotely.

"Success is stepping outside of your comfort zone." - Kristie Roeder, Vice President of Sales at CareValue

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in working with Kristie Roeder and getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

