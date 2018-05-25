CareValue Signed FMO Agreement with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (Excellus BCBS)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Value, Inc., ("CareValue"), based in Canandaigua, New York, has signed a Field Marketing Organization ("FMO") agreement with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield ("Excellus BCBS").

The agreement authorizes CareValue to appoint external independent insurance agents to market Excellus BCBS individual Medicare Advantage plans. The agreement covers 31 counties total within Excellus BCBS' service area for Medicare Advantage products.

Insurance agents who are licensed in the state of New York are eligible to market these products by appointing with Excellus BCBS and successfully completing Excellus BCBS compliance and product certification. The New York counties eligible for Medicare Advantage marketing include St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Broome, Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Monroe, Wayne, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Fulton, Oneida, Madison, Montgomery, Otsego, and Delaware.

"Excellus BCBS is the market leader in upstate New York with a strong tradition of serving the needs of the Medicare beneficiaries in their service area," said Brian Doyle, President of CareValue. "Not only do they offer high-quality products to Medicare beneficiaries, but they also maintain a 4.5 star overall rating on their Medicare advantage products. The star ratings demonstrate their full commitment to customer service and quality health care for their membership."

"We selected CareValue as a Field Marketing Organization based on its successful track record with other nonprofit Medicare Advantage Health Plans," said Roger van Baaren, Vice-President, Medicare and Individual Sales for Excellus BCBS. "We are confident that CareValue will provide the resources and services that independent agents will need to succeed with Excellus BCBS."

CareValue will be actively engaging in contractual agreements with independent agents in New York. Licensed insurance agents in New York interested in offering Excellus BCBS Medicare Advantage Plans are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit CareValue's webpage at CareValue.com

Excellus BCBS is an independent, nonprofit licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is part of a $6.1 billion family of companies. Collectively, the enterprise provides health insurance coverage to 1.5 million members and employs about 4,900 New Yorkers. To learn more, visit excellusbcbs.com.

CareValue is a national Field Marketing Organization for Senior Insurance Products. Agents affiliated with CareValue produced more than 10,000 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D enrollments during the 2018 Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 through December 7, 2017. With more than 20 employees and 2,000 actively appointed agents, CareValue solves the distribution needs of more than 50 insurance companies.

Amanda Raymond

Phone: 855-888-8326

Email: amanda.raymond@carevalue.com

