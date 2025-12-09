Crowd-backed raise on Wefunder invites providers to join as users and co-owners of an AI-powered "care ecosystem," giving them back their voice and global reach.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Careverse today announced the official launch of its public crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, inviting care providers and supporters worldwide to participate in building the world's first AI-powered global care ecosystem.

Campaign link: https://wefunder.com/careverse

At the heart of the campaign is a transformative commitment:

Every care provider — in any specialty, in any country — receives their own private AI agent.

This agent is trained to reflect the provider's unique voice, judgment, philosophy, and experience. It can communicate with other agents inside Careverse and, when appropriate, across external networks — creating a living, interconnected care intelligence layer.

Restoring the Provider's Voice

Today's healthcare environment is defined by administrative burden, burnout, algorithmic suppression, limited visibility, and the sense that provider expertise is increasingly filtered or lost. Careverse is reversing that.

With their own AI agent, providers can:

Publish unlimited thoughts, clinical insights, opinions, and educational content — instantly, in any format (text, video, structured posts, interactive guidance)





Be heard and discoverable globally, without marketing spend or platform bias





Preserve and scale their medical experience, making it continuously accessible





Collaborate through intelligent agent-to-agent interactions, powering second opinions, research insights, referrals, triage logic, and more

This always-on "active AI" presence allows providers to continue helping people, sharing expertise, and building their digital identity — even while they sleep, see patients, or take time off.

A Global Care Ecosystem Built on Openness and Agency

By giving every provider agency and authorship, Careverse aims to resolve one of the biggest systemic problems in global healthcare: the suppression or inaccessibility of high-quality medical knowledge.

When providers can publish without friction and be heard without limitation, the entire world benefits — patients, families, caregivers, researchers, and institutions.

Crowdfunding Open to Providers and the Public

The Wefunder campaign gives providers the chance not only to use the platform but to own a part of it. Providers, investors, healthcare leaders, technologists, and everyday supporters can participate at accessible investment levels.

"Careverse is building the intelligence layer the global care economy has been missing," said Careverse Founder & CEO, Alex Shchekin. "By giving every provider a private AI agent that speaks in their voice and preserves their expertise, we are restoring dignity, visibility, and opportunity — while building a system that finally works for everyone."

About Careverse

Careverse is a platform developed by CareAccess PBC, a Delaware-based company. Careverse is a global AI-powered care ecosystem designed to unify patients, providers, payers, and care services through intelligent navigation, compliant infrastructure, and real-time agent-to-agent interaction. Careverse brings together the full spectrum of care — medical, dental, mental health, wellness, aging, disability support, and beyond — into one open, interconnected platform.

We make care accessible for all, anywhere — and we're just getting started.

