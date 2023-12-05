CareVet Attains Mansfield Certification Plus, Demonstrating Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareVet, a leading network of Veterinary Hospitals, proudly announces its achievement of Mansfield Certification Plus, underscoring its unwavering dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within its organization.

Mansfield Certification Plus, developed by Diversity Lab, is a prestigious recognition awarded to organizations that excel in creating an inclusive workplace by implementing best practices for hiring, promoting, and retaining underrepresented attorneys and senior professionals. CareVet's commitment to openness and transparency is reflected in its participation and successful completion of the certification process.

CareVet's leadership acknowledges the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation, creativity, and overall business success. The company believes that by embracing a diverse range of perspectives, it can better serve its employees, clients, and the community at large.

"Mansfield gave our small legal department a structured way to partner with our internal People & Culture team and to become more intentional in our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.  We are excited to build on what we've started!" said Krishna Walker, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer at CareVet.

The Mansfield Certification Plus process involves a rigorous assessment of an organization's hiring, promotion, and retention practices, ensuring that they go beyond mere compliance with diversity and inclusion standards. By successfully completing this certification, CareVet demonstrates its proactive efforts to go above and beyond in fostering a culture of inclusivity.

This certification involved internal collaboration between CareVet's Legal and P&C departments and external collaboration with 60+ companies and 340+ law firms, engaging in monthly Knowledge Sharing calls and participating in Mansfield Client Forums. Furthermore, the "Plus" designation indicates that CareVet has not only taken steps to increase inclusivity in leadership but also made measured progress in doing so. Only a third of the Certified legal departments achieved this honor in 2023. 

CareVet is proud to be part of the Mansfield community and a leader in the veterinary industry, championing opportunities and accountability.

About CareVet:
CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 35+ states with more than 3,000 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that service their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

