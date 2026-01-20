CareVet Launches Clinical Outcomes Showcase to Elevate Real-World Outcomes Improving Patient Care

Dr. Kent Thornberry, Chief Veterinary Officer, CareVet, Discusses Improved Outcomes

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary medicine is evolving rapidly as case complexity increases and expectations from clients and care teams continue to rise. In response, CareVet today announced the launch of its CareVet Clinical Outcomes Showcase, a new initiative designed to elevate and share the real-world practices, ideas, and innovations improving patient care across veterinary medicine.

The CareVet Clinical Outcomes Showcase reflects CareVet's belief that clinical outcomes—the measurable results of clinical decisions and interventions on a patient's health, function, and quality of life—are essential to advancing care in the environments where veterinary medicine is practiced every day.

Submissions may include innovative clinical techniques, treatment protocols, workflow improvements, operational systems, pilot studies, or emerging ideas with demonstrated or promising impact on animal health. Whether developed by veterinary professional individual, a team, or an entire practice, the focus remains the same: advancing outcomes through thoughtful, evidence-informed care.

Selected submissions will be recognized as Leaders in Clinical Outcomes, an honor that emphasizes impact, collaboration, and innovation rather than production metrics or volume. Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their work during a dedicated event designed to foster dialogue, connection, and shared learning among peers at WVC Nashville in August.

Veterinary professionals interested in participating can learn more and submit their work by clicking here before June 1.

The CareVet Clinical Outcomes Showcase represents a meaningful step in CareVet's broader commitment to advancing veterinary medicine by elevating real-world insights, encouraging collaboration, and ensuring that innovation at the practice level benefits the profession as a whole.

CareVet is a leading veterinary care network supporting hospitals across 40 states and employing over 3,500 veterinary professionals and team members nationwide. Founded and led by veterinarians, CareVet partners with practices to advance patient care through a shared commitment to clinical excellence, collaboration, and continuous learning.

CareVet's operating model is anchored in improving real-world clinical outcomes by investing in veterinarians and care teams, supporting evidence-informed medicine, and creating platforms for knowledge-sharing and professional development. Through education, leadership development, and clinical innovation, CareVet works to strengthen both patient care and the teams who deliver it.

